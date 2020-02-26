Simulation System Moves to New Location

Banner Health’s new facility provides realistic training space

No one wants to be the test patient for new nurses or physicians to practice high-risk, infrequent events. The Banner Health Simulation System provides a realistic training space. Banner team members will be experienced and prepared when they see patients at their new location.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The Western Division Simulation System, formerly located in McKee Medical Center, is moving to new space at 1825 E. 18th St., just south of McKee. The new location, complete with realistic patient rooms, life-like mannequins, classrooms and office space, is twice the size of the prior location and serves as the training ground for staff from nine Banner hospitals in six states including those in Northern Colorado. The realistic training opportunities in the new facility will help improve patient safety and increase caregiver confidence.

Director of Simulation Systems for the Western Division Carrie Brandon said the aim is to create a space so realistic the trainees suspend their disbelief and create a muscle memory from practice that carries into the clinical practice.

“The best adult learning is when it is emotionally tied,” Brandon said. “We really can mimic the hospital with this new space and allow for realistic practice opportunities.”

The four rooms include a one-way mirror where simulation staff can control and observe scenarios in real-time from behind the glass in the “drivers room.”

“The goal is to improve clinical and patient outcomes,” said Ginny Coates, clinical education specialist for Banner’s Western Division. “It boils down to improved patient outcomes.”

The McKee Wellness Foundation helped fund the newly converted state-of-the-art 2,900 square-foot space. They open the new space on March 2 with an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

About BannerHealth

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine,

academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming.

For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.