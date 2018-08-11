Six Suspects Face Over 100 Charges in Criminal Organization Case

Kate Kimble, Public Relations Manager

Fort Collins Police recently arrested Savannah James (DOB 06/23/99), Mark McQuilliams (DOB 11/11/94), Raymond Valdivia (DOB 11/30/96), Alyssa Johnson (DOB 06/29/99), and Michael Carrillo (DOB 05/28/95). A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an additional suspect, Brittany Orton (DOB 08/30/95). Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Detectives connected these suspects to 15 separate incidents that occurred between December 2017 and May 2018. The incidents occurred in Fort Collins and Larimer County and impacted more than 20 victims. The suspects face multiple counts under the following charges:

Northern Colorado LiveMarket THE COLONIAL SHOP by North Forty / Scene Magazine

Organized Crime

Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) (class 2 felony)

Conspiracy to Commit COCCA (F2)

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

1st Degree Kidnapping (F2)

Aggravated Extortion (F3)

2nd Degree Assault (F4)

Attempted 1st Degree Assault (F4)

Victim Intimidation (F4)

Felony Menacing (F5)

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm (F5)

Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Discharge of a Firearm (F6)

3rd Degree Assault (class 1 misdemeanor)

Menacing (M3)

Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Assault (F4)

Conspiracy to Commit 2nd Degree Assault (F5)

Conspiracy to Commit 3rd Degree Assault (M2)

Conspiracy to Commit Felony Menacing (F6)

Conspiracy to Commit Menacing (M3)

Property Crime

2nd Degree Burglary (F3)

Conspiracy to Commit 2nd Degree Burglary (F4)

Attempted 2nd Degree Burglary (F4)

Conspiracy to Commit Attempted 2nd Degree Burglary (F4)

Motor Vehicle Theft (F5)

Conspiracy to Commit Motor Vehicle Theft (F6)

Criminal Mischief (M1)

Theft (M2)

Financial Crime

Identity Theft (F4)

Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft (F5)

Criminal Possession of a Financial Transaction Device (F5, M1)

Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Possession of a Financial Transaction Device (F6, M2)

Drug Crime

Possession of a Controlled Substance (F4)

Fort Collins Police Criminal Impact Unit conducted this investigation in conjunction with the 8th Judicial District Attorney and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information, who has not already spoken to police, should contact Detective Chris Tibbets at 970-416-2948. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and any arrested party must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.