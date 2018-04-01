Ski Free for 2

Enter by filling out the form:

Official Rules

Ski Free for Two at Mountain View Lodge and Snowy Range Ski Area

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. YOUR ENTRY INTO THIS CONTEST IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING TERMS, CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS, AND OTHER RULES (THE “OFFICIAL RULES”). BY ENTERING THIS CONTEST, YOU (“ENTRANT”) SIGNIFY YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Sponsor and Administrator: North Forty News Winter Ski Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is administered by North Forty News, LLC (“Administrator”, “us”, “our”, or “we”), partnered with Historic Mountain View Lodge who is providing the prizes. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, any other entity. You understand that you are providing your information to the Administrator, Sponsor, and their affiliates and not to any other entity. Personal information submitted into this contest may be used for a variety of marketing purposes, including, but not limited to automatic opt-in to North Forty News communications. Recipients can opt-out at any time and this will not impact their chances of winning. Personal Information may also be made available to other contest partners at the discretion of North Forty News.

Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years old. Employees of Administrator and its respective affiliates, subsidiaries and other related companies (collectively, the “Sweepstakes Entities”), as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. Subject to all federal, state, provincial and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes Entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sweepstakes Administrator’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning a prize in this Sweepstakes depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. Void in Puerto Rico, all U.S. territories and possessions not listed herein, and overseas military installations and where prohibited or restricted by law.

Timing: The Sweepstakes begins at 00:01:00 a.m. Mountain Time (“MT”) on December 3, 2019, ends at 11:59 p.m. MT on March 1, 2020 (the “Promotion Period”).

How to Enter: During the “Promotion Period”, go to the North Forty News website contest page located at following URL (http://northfortynews.com/skifree). Throughout the “entry period”, this page will be loaded with a submission form, along with additional contest information if needed.

To enter, simply:

Go to http://northfortynews.com/skifree Fill out the form – the submitted email will be how winners are contacted. Click the submission button and wait for a confirmation page.

You will receive one (1) entry for submitting your name and email and you may only enter one time throughout the “entry period.” All entries are weighted the same during the winner selection regardless of submission time as long as the time of submission is within the official entry period.

For all entries: All entries must be received online during the “Promotion Period”. Proof of sending or submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sweepstakes Administrator. Sweepstakes Administrator is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, or otherwise non-conforming entries, each of which will be disqualified. Use of any automated system to submit entries is prohibited and will result in disqualification. In the event of a dispute as to any online entry, the Sweepstakes Administrator maintains the right to use their discretion as the final decision. Potential winners may be required to show proof of identity as the authorized account holder.

Drawing: The prize drawing will be conducted in accordance with these Official Rules on or about 1/2/2020 through 03/1/2020. 3 winners will be chosen at random from the pool of eligible entrants to receive each of 3 of the prize packages. Entrants selected must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. By entering the contest, the entrant is acknowledging their eligibility, as well as waiving their right to privacy regarding winning the prize. By entering this contest, the entrant is also accepting any liability related to the contest, relieving Administrator of liability. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within seven days (168 hours) after the first attempt to contact him/her or if he/she is discovered to be ineligible for the Sweepstakes, an alternate entrant will be selected in his/her place at random from among all eligible entries received.

Prizes: Three (3) ski and lodging packages will be awarded in this Sweepstakes to be given out at random. The winner does not get to pick their prize, though certain things like sizing and color options may be available at the discretion of Administrator and partner companies. Prizes will be sent to winners directly from the partner companies, subject to change.

Prize description: The prize consists SOLELY of (note the price, this is the most available “Suggested Retail Price”):

3 PRIZE PACKAGES (Awarded the 1st of January, February and March 2020):

Ski and Lodging Package:

2 full day ski passes at Snowy Range Ski Area, Centennial, Wyoming

2 nights (for 2 people) at Mountain View Historic Lodge, Centennial, Wyoming

Total Grand Prize Value: $400 each package

*blackout dates apply, no cash value

Release: By receipt of any prize, winner agrees to release and hold harmless the Administrator, Sponsor, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective parent companies and each such company’s officers, directors, employees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

General Conditions: Administrator reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Administrator in its sole discretion, and Administrator disclaims any liability for such events. If terminated Administrator may, in its sole discretion, determine the winners from among all non-suspect, eligible entries received up to time of such action using the procedure outlined above. Administrator, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules of this or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner and void all associated entries. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Administrator reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies (including attorneys’ fees) from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Administrator’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Limitations of Liability: Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrant, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone/internet lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the uploading, the processing or judging of entries or votes or the tabulating of votes, the announcement of the prizes or in any Sweepstakes-related materials; (5) late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail; or (6) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize (including any travel/activity related thereto). Released Parties are not responsible for misdirected or undeliverable entries or for any technical problems, malfunctions of computer systems, servers, providers, hardware/software, lost or unavailable network connections or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmission or any combination thereof. Released Parties are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any entry.

Disputes: Entrant agrees that: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant(s) and Administrator and their agencies, shall be governed by and construed exclusively in accordance with the laws of the State of Colorado without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Colorado. Entrant agrees that any action at law or in equity arising out of or relating to this Sweepstakes, or awarding of the prize, shall be filed only in the state or federal courts located in the State of Colorado. Entrant hereby consents and submits to the personal jurisdiction of such courts for the purposes of litigating any such action. Except where prohibited, by participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or awarding of the prize, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any participant be permitted to obtain awards for and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitations or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above may not apply to you.

Entrant’s Personal Information: Information collected from entrant is subject to Administrator’s Privacy Policy. Emails are stored and automatically opted-in to North Forty News communications, as well as given to other partner companies taking part in this specific giveaway (Mountain View Historic Lodge). Users can opt-out of the North Forty News email after the first email is sent and this will have no effect on chances of winning.

Winner List: For the names of winners (available after 3/1; requests must be received by 2/15), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope in addition to a note with the request to:

North Forty News

2601 Lemay, Ste 7 PMB 227

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Contact: You may contact the Administrator by mail at:

North Forty News

2601 Lemay, Ste 7 PMB 227

Fort Collins, CO 80525

or by email at [info@northfortynews.com].