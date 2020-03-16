Skip the Office Visit: Colorado Peak is the Online Portal to Assistance Programs

Applying for public assistance programs doesn’t have to start with a visit to an often-crowded lobby.

Larimer County Department of Human Services wants to ensure all customers are aware of resources already in place to help keep the community healthy and safe amid news of COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Everyone has a role to play to prevent the spread of the disease and protect yourself and others.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The Colorado Program Eligibility and Application Kit (PEAK) at https://coloradopeak.secure.force.com/ have everything you need to:

Learn about public assistance programs

Complete an application

Manage benefits

Anyone can connect to PEAK 24 hours a day, seven days a week via internet access on a smartphone, tablet or computer. PEAK is safe and secure, your personal information is protected. You can also Google “Colorado PEAK” to reach the site.

The MyCoBenefits app is available through the Apple and Android app stores. The app can make it easier to report changes, upload important documents using the mobile device camera, check EBT balances and review transactions and expenses.

Programs include:

Food Assistance (SNAP)

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP)

Aid to the Needy Disabled (AND)

Colorado Works (CO Works) (state name for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF)

Health First Colorado (Colorado Medicaid)

Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+)

and many more

There’s also a smartphone app, called PEAKHealth, for current Medicaid and CHP+ members who have a Colorado.gov/PEAK account.

The first time you use PEAK, use a valid email address to create a PEAK account so you can save your application and finish it later, track your application status and use other online tools. Older residents who may be at higher risk from COVID-19 based on their age may be particularly interested in applying for and managing benefits online.

Click on Am I Eligible to see if you might qualify for programs.

The Apply for Benefits button allows you to complete one online application for multiple benefits

programs.

Use manage My Account to view benefit information, report changes, pay premiums, and read letters we send you.

Older residents who may be at higher risk from COVID-19 based on their age may be particularly interested in applying and managing benefits online.

It is very important to stay home if you are not feeling well or are sick. There’s a lot that can be accomplished from the comfort of your home to apply and manage assistance benefits.

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment reminds the public to:

Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow shirt sleeve

Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms

Stay home if you’re sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

DHS encourages residents to seek out credible, reliable sources of information on COVID-19: