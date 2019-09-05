Skyline Fire in Larimer County is Contained While a Suspect is in Custody

By David Moore

Larimer County Public Information Officer

On September 5, 2019, at approximately 10:58 a.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Larimer County Department of Natural Resources park rangers were dispatched to the Skyline Picnic Area at Horsetooth Reservoir near the 500 block of North County Road 23 in Fort Collins regarding a disturbance. As deputies and rangers were responding, they saw smoke on the ridge to the east of North County Road 23. Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services were dispatched to the area and began fighting the Skyline Fire.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the disturbance, they learned the man involved in the incident had walked away and deputies began searching the area for him. He was located in the 1200 block of North County Road 23 and was taken into custody in relation to the active fire.

Robert Crookston McGehee (01/30/1985) of Fort Collins was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of 2nd Degree Arson (class 4 felony) and Criminal Mischief (class 6 felony). The investigation is ongoing, and a booking photo will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the Skyline Fire is asked to call LCSO Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143.

Please contact Poudre Fire Authority for updates on the Skyline Fire.

According to Poudre Fire Authority on Twitter (on September 5 at approximately 5pm), the Skyline Fire was 16.2 acres and is 100% contained. Hot spots will be visible through the night. The area will be monitored by an engine. The fire will be re-assessed on September 6.