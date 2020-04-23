Small Business Micro-Grant Program Hosted by the Town of Johnstown

At the Town of Johnstown Town Council Meeting on April 20, 2020, the Town Council approved a small business micro-grant program to help those small businesses affected by COVID-19 within the Town limits.

The Town of Johnstown is accepting applications for its newly implemented Small Business Micro-Grant Program (the Program). The Program comes within 4 weeks of Governor Jared Polis declaring statewide stay-at-home orders and is designed to help small businesses in the Town of Johnstown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since mid-March, many small businesses have found themselves either shut down completely or conducting business in a modified way as a result of the virus. In an effort to respond to the needs of small businesses with the Town of Johnstown, Town officials worked quickly over the past week to create the Small Business Micro-Grant Program. The Program, officially approved on Monday night at the Town Council meeting, brings up to $10,000 of relief to individual small business applicants with the Town appropriating $1,000,000 to fund the Program.

The Town recognizes that small business plays a crucial role in the success of our community at large and is encouraging any small business within the Johnstown Town limits, who have felt the impact of COVID-19, to apply. The Town’s goal with this initiative is to help those businesses who feel the effects of this crisis to receive assistance quickly.

Small businesses who are interested in applying for the Town’s Small Business Micro-Grant Program are encouraged to learn more about the program on the Town’s website (TownofJohnstown.com/377/Micro-Grant). There, applicants will find a full list of eligibility for the Program, the application itself, and a list of supporting documents for the application. Upon receipt, each application will be reviewed first by Town staff for completeness and eligibility and then by a Review Committee. The complete review period for each application may take up to three business days following the submission of a complete application with the funds being available for approved applicants within four business days after that.

“This Small Business Micro-Grant Program exists to help our community as a whole by providing support to our local businesses who, ultimately, invest a great deal into our community,” said Mayor Gary Lebsack. “Our Town officials have a passion for this great Community That Cares and we are excited to be able to act quickly in an effort to meet the needs of our small businesses.”

Applications can be completed by downloading the PDF form or online form found at townofjohnstown.com/377/Micro-Grant. Please send completed applications and materials, as well as questions to microgrants@townofjohnstown.com.

Website: TownofJohnstown.com/377/Micro-Grant

Facebook: Facebook.com/TownofJohnstown

Twitter: @JohnstownColo

Phone: 970.587.4664