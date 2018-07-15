Small Grants Available for Neighborhood, Community Projects

Teddy Parker-Renga – Community Relations Specialist
LOVELAND, Colo. – Applications are now being accepted for Larimer County Department of Natural Resources’ Small Grants for Community Partnering program for the 2019 grant cycle.
Individual grant awards are available up to $3,000 per project, limited to one application per applicant. This year, applications will be accepted through a new online form. Grant applications are due Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, by 5 p.m., with awards announced by March 2019.
These grants are offered to individuals, organizations, schools and homeowner associations in Larimer County for community, neighborhood and group projects for:
- Protection or enhancement of natural areas, including wildlife habitat, river areas and wetlands
- Public linkages with existing open lands and parks
- Opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation or nature interpretation
- Opportunities for people to connect with the land via agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas
- Research on Larimer County open spaces
The Small Grants for Community Partnering application link and instructions, budget worksheet and other information are available online at www.larimer.org/small-grants.
These grants are funded by the Help Preserve Open Spaces sales and use tax. Since 2008, Larimer County has awarded $287,800 for 192 community and neighborhood projects. For more information, please contact Jennifer Almstead at (970) 619-4569 or jalmstead@larimer.org.
