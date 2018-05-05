Sonic zooming into Wellington

by Libby James

An August opening is planned for a new Sonic restaurant in Wellington. “We’re just waiting for final approval from the town of Wellington,” franchisee Scott Beard said. It will be the fourth Sonic for Beard, who has two locations in Fort Collins and one in Loveland. He looks forward to becoming part of the Wellington community. “It’s time,” he said, of his decision to locate in Wellington.

He appreciates the small town atmosphere and looks forward to joining the Chamber of Commerce and making a contribution to the community. He is involved with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Larimer County Food Bank in his other locations. He looks forward to staging “cruise nights” in Wellington featuring classic cars.

The Wellington Sonic will be located at Sixth and Cleveland, adjacent to McDonald’s, with easy access to I-25. The Sonic organization is based in Oklahoma and has more than 3,500 restaurants in 45 states.