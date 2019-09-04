Sonny Lubick’s New Biography Film Premieres at Canvas Stadium

Canvas family presents “Sonny Lubick: From the Heart,” the true story of a legendary CSU coach.
By Tansley Stearns
The Canvas Credit Union family presents a new film about the life of legendary Colorado State University head coach, Sonny Lubick. “Sonny Lubick: From the Heart” will premiere at an exclusive invitation-only screening at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, at Canvas Stadium.
“We just knew we needed to tell Sonny’s story,” said Canvas President and CEO, Todd Marksberry. “Not just because he’s awesome, which he is, but because Sonny has always led with his heart, creating positive impact both on and off the field.”
In partnership with Altitude Sports & Entertainment, Canvas Credit Union spearheaded the creation of this documentary to celebrate the positive influence Louis Matthew “Sonny” Lubick has had on CSU, the people of Fort Collins, and human beings across the country. Sonny joined the Canvas team more than a decade ago as Vice President of Community Outreach and has been embracing the credit union’s spirit of serving the communities they live and work in, just as he had done as a coach for so many years.
After dusting Arizona’s Desert Swarm in 1994, the CSU Rams football team turned a dominate corner that led to 10 straight winning seasons. Lubick’s winning record is grounded in his connection with his team, staff, and community. His ability to bond with people of all backgrounds includes high school students, college players of the year, and future NFL stars. The documentary shines a light on this uniquely humble coach and his ability to lead with heart and inspire those around him.
Respect for Lubick’s strong values and character is why Rams take special pride in playing on Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium today. Anonymous donors knew the impact he had on CSU and the community, and insisted on the field being named after Lubick.
Former CSU football spectaculars such as Brady Smith, didn’t just go on to successful NFL careers, they came back, and gave back, to the program and coach that got them started. Lubick lead his teams, players, and fellow coaches with heart and believed in treating others as they would like to be treated. This is also why successful head coaches that worked with Lubick, such as Urban Meyer, still speak highly of their former boss’ passion for football and people.
