Sonny Lubick’s New Biography Film Premieres at Canvas Stadium

Canvas family presents “Sonny Lubick: From the Heart,” the true story of a legendary CSU coach.

By Tansley Stearns

The Canvas Credit Union family presents a new film about the life of legendary Colorado State University head coach, Sonny Lubick. “Sonny Lubick: From the Heart” will premiere at an exclusive invitation-only screening at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, at Canvas Stadium.

“We just knew we needed to tell Sonny’s story,” said Canvas President and CEO, Todd Marksberry. “Not just because he’s awesome, which he is, but because Sonny has always led with his heart, creating positive impact both on and off the field.”

In partnership with Altitude Sports & Entertainment, Canvas Credit Union spearheaded the creation of this documentary to celebrate the positive influence Louis Matthew “Sonny” Lubick has had on CSU, the people of Fort Collins, and human beings across the country. Sonny joined the Canvas team more than a decade ago as Vice President of Community Outreach and has been embracing the credit union’s spirit of serving the communities they live and work in, just as he had done as a coach for so many years.

“Having Sonny join our credit union family was a dream come true,” said Todd, “He exemplifies our vision to be known for our heart and leading in the community. With his help, we’ve been able to help even more Coloradoans afford life.”