Special visitors spread Olympic spirit to patients

Team USA athletes visit UCHealth hospitals to bring smiles to faces
LOVELAND, Colo. (Feb. 9, 2018) — A few special visitors stopped by UCHealth hospitals this week to spread good cheer and Team USA spirit throughout Colorado just before the 2018 Olympics got underway in PyeongChang.
Paralympic medalists visited patients Monday at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
The patients got to meet and take photos with Allison Jones, an eight-time Paralympic medalist in cycling and alpine skiing, and Sophia Herzog, a Paralympic silver medalist in swimming. The athletes shared Olympic stories, showed patients some of their Olympic medals and handed out Team USA gear, including some tiny Team USA gear for the babies.
UCHealth is the Official Health Care Partner of the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center.
