Special visitors spread Olympic spirit to patients

Team USA athletes visit UCHealth hospitals to bring smiles to faces

LOVELAND, Colo. (Feb. 9, 2018) — A few special visitors stopped by UCHealth hospitals this week to spread good cheer and Team USA spirit throughout Colorado just before the 2018 Olympics got underway in PyeongChang.

Paralympic medalists visited patients Monday at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.

The patients got to meet and take photos with Allison Jones, an eight-time Paralympic medalist in cycling and alpine skiing, and Sophia Herzog, a Paralympic silver medalist in swimming. The athletes shared Olympic stories, showed patients some of their Olympic medals and handed out Team USA gear, including some tiny Team USA gear for the babies.

UCHealth is the Official Health Care Partner of the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth combines Longs Peak Hospital, Yampa Valley Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, UCHealth Medical Group, Broomfield Hospital, Grandview Hospital and University of Colorado Hospital into an organization dedicated to health and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. With more than 100 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.