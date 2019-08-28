SPECTRA, BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER AT THE RANCH ANNOUNCE ROUND-UP FOR CHARITY INITIATIVE RECIPIENT FOR 2019-2020 SEASON

ROUND-UP FOR CHARITY PROCEEDS COLLECTED WILL GO TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF LARIMER COUNTY

Spectra, the providers of Venue Management, Food Services and Partnerships for the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, are excited to announce that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County have been selected as the recipient of funds to be generated from the 2019-2020 Round-Up for Charity Initiative.

“We are honored to be selected as the recipient for the Round-Up for Charity Initiative at the Budweiser Events Center,” said Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County Executive Director Kaycee Headrick. “This partnership will allow us to further our service to young people in Larimer County. We are extremely grateful!”

Round-Up for Charity will be a new feature on the venue ticketing website in which patrons will be able to round-up their event ticket orders to the nearest dollar amount as a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County is such an impactful organization in our community and well-deserving of the funds generated from this initiative,” said Keller Taylor, Spectra General Manager at the Budweiser Events Center. “This is a partnership that we are excited to grow into an even greater relationship that will extend further than the Round-Up for Charity Initiative.”

