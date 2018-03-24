Spring 2018 Virtuoso Series Concerts

Brandon Adams

From Flute to Tuba, and everything in-between

Fort Collins– The Colorado State University Virtuoso Series Concerts – Spring 2018 edition, presented by the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, finishes this April with three more performances by CSU Faculty. Information about each performance is included below. These three concerts all take place at 7:30 p.m. in the in the Organ Recital Hall at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington St.

Virtuoso Series Concert, Stephen Dombrowski, Tuba

Monday, April 2, 7:30 p.m., Organ Recital Hall, UCA

CSU faculty artist Stephen Dombrowski is joined by three Colorado Symphony Orchestra colleagues for a recital of solo pieces for tuba and works for low brass ensemble. Musicians include John Sipher, principal trombone; Paul Naslund, 2nd trombone; and Greg Harper, bass trombone.

Virtuoso Series Concert, Faculty Chamber Music

Monday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Organ Recital Hall, UCA

The popular faculty recital program includes George Onslow’s String Quintet No.26 in G minor, Op.67 performed by CSU faculty artists Ron Francois, violin; Leslie Stewart, violin; Margaret Miller, viola; Barbara Thiem, cello; and Forest Greenough, double bass. Maestro Wes Kenney also conducts an ensemble of faculty and graduate students on Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring.

Virtuoso Series Concert, Michelle Stanley, Flute

With Guest Jeff LaQuatra, Guitar

Monday, April 30, 7:30 p.m., Organ Recital Hall, UCA

Performed by CSU faculty artists Michelle Stanley, joined by Jeff LaQuatra, the recital creates two firsts: music from the flutist’s latest album Nouvelle Vie, and the world premiere of a newly commissioned work for flute and guitar by Bryan Johanson and James McGuire. The new album, released by Navona Records, includes previously unrecorded French flute works from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. “Firsts are always exciting! With the performance of repertoire from my latest album of French music and the performance of two brand new commissions for flute and guitar, we are excited to share this concert with our Fort Collins audience,” said Stanley.

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $3 for youth (under 18), $12 for seniors (62+), and $14 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.