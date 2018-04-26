Eventide, the Spring Dance Capstone Concert

Brandon Adams

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University Presents the Spring 2018 Dance Capstone Concert. The concert will take place on Friday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the University Dance Theatre, located within the University Center for the Arts.

Dance majors Tiana Farnsworth, Hannah Finnegan, and Emily LaCourse present their capstone work in a dance concert featuring over thirty students. Farnsworth, Finnegan, and LaCourse collaborated to produce a cohesive dance concert by individually choreographing a group and a solo piece, then worked together to create an overall concert theme and publicize the performance. Each senior choreographed a five-minute long (minimum) solo, and an 11-minute-long (minimum) group piece with their choice of music, lighting, costumes, projections, and props. The choreographers were given creative freedom to produce the final product, while receiving mentorship and assistance along the way from faculty members, the CSU Costume Shop, the theatre stage crew/stage manager, and the UCA marketing team to make their vision become reality.

Eventide is a representation of the concept “when dark turns to light,” or vice versa, just like a sunrise or sunset. This is used in the show as a metaphor to explore the darker, heavier moments in life, as well as the lighter, happier parts of life. The inspiration behind the title is the conceptual contrast between each of the choreographer’s group themes involving monsters and shadows, as well as joy and positivity. These senior dancers are thrilled to present their creative visions with audiences on the weekend of their concert.

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $8 for youth (under 18), $16 for seniors (62+), and $18 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online atCSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.