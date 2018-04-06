Spring weather brings the reminder to be Bear Aware

Rebecca Ferrell

It’s important to think ahead and be Bear Aware now when preparing your home, neighborhood and outdoor plans with the change in seasons. Bears are omnivores and primarily eat vegetation such as grasses, forbs, berries, acorns, and seeds, which are usually available as bears emerge from hibernation.Human-bear interactions tend to increase in the summer months, however, when a late frost or warm, dry weather can lead to localized natural food failures. This can cause black bears from affected areas to become more mobile and persistent in search of human food sources like trash, fruit trees, pet food, bird feeders, livestock and agricultural products. Bears have an extremely keen sense of smell and excellent memories, and once they have learned about a reliable source of food, they will often return.

“It’s critical for folks to remember that if a bear finds a meal in or around your home and becomes unafraid of people, it is more likely that a human-bear interaction can occur,” said Mark Lamb, Area Wildlife Manager for CPW. “Careless behavior by people, whether leaving your trash out, keeping a dirty campsite or, worst of all, purposely feeding a bear, is most often what leads to these interactions. Unfortunately, our wildlife managers are then tasked to remedy many avoidable problems.”

CPW officials say black bears typically do not hunt humans in Colorado; however, because they are large powerful animals, they pose a very serious risk to human health and safety when they become conditioned to finding meals from human sources.

“If you accidentally corner or surprise a bear, remember that one bite or swipe from that bear could lead to a person receiving life-threatening injuries, or worse,” said Lamb. “Human health and safety is always our primary concern.”

It requires diligence on the part of people to keep bears from becoming human food-dependent at home or while recreating. That effort can begin now; establishing proper Bear Aware behavior in the spring can create good habits that help minimize conflicts throughout the year.

Tips to prevent human/bear conflicts for homeowners include: