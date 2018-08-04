Stadium Sessions returns for 2nd season of live music before CSU football games

Jeff Dodge

Colorado State University will host another exciting season of Stadium Sessions, free, live outdoor performances by top Colorado bands before every home football game this fall.

Every Friday night before a Saturday home game, a Colorado band will perform at the New Belgium Porch at Canvas Stadium between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Then two different acts will take the stage before the game on Saturdays as part of the new Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate north of the stadium.

The Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate, near the intersection of Meridian Avenue and Hughes Way, will open to the public four hours before kickoff, offering not only the Stadium Sessions performances but also games on TV and food, beer and wine for purchase. The Tailgate is hosted by the CSU Alumni Association, Athletics, and Division of External Relations, in partnership with the Bohemian Foundation and High Country Beverage.

The Stadium Sessions informally kick off with a show by Mama Lenny & the Remedy and Porlolo at the Aug. 4 Community Open House at the stadium, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The first Football Friday performance will feature Lois and the Lantern on Aug. 24, followed by Emma Marie and Guerrilla Fanfare on Saturday, Aug. 25, before the Rams take on Hawaii.

Other bands

While the lineup is still being finalized and is subject to change, other acts already signed up to play in the series include Whippoorwill, A.J. Fullerton, Gasoline Lollipops, The Patti Fiasco, 12 Cents for Marvin, Taylor Shae, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, The Burroughs, Grace Kuch, and Julia Kirkwood. CSU and the Bohemian Foundation’s live music booking team are collaborating on booking and event coordination.

The performance on Friday, Oct. 12, will be held on the Oval as part of Homecoming. And before the Rams play the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday, Oct. 26, there will be a two-band performance in the Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate area.

The Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center will serve as the backup venue for the outdoor New Belgium Porch, in case of inclement weather.

Enhanced game-day experience

CSU elevated the game-day experience to new heights last year with the addition of live music to celebrate the return of football to campus with the opening of the new stadium.

“We are excited about the changes we’ve made based on what we learned in the inaugural year of Stadium Sessions,” said Tom Milligan, vice president for external relations. “Game day is about so much more than football now. We’re attracting a really high level of talent for these live performances, thanks to support from our friends at the Bohemian Foundation.”

All Stadium Sessions performances are free and open to the public. A complete schedule of bands and start times will be posted at stadiumsessions.colostate.edu.