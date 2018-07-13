Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Increase on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

Tammy Williams

FORT COLLINS, Colo., (July 10, 2018) –The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests is enacting additional Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on National Forest System lands.

Within the Stage 2 Fire Restriction area on National Forests on the Boulder, Clear Creek and Sulphur ranger districts and a small portion of the Canyon Lakes Ranger District within Boulder, Clear Creek, Grand, Gilpin, Park and Jefferson counties forest visitors may not:

· Build, maintain, attend or use a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves and includes their use in developed camping and picnic grounds except devices using pressurized liquid or gas (stoves, grills or lanterns) which include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles.

· Smoke, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.

· Weld or operate an acetylene or other torch with open flame.

· Operate or use any internal combustion engine (e.g. chainsaw, generator, ATV) without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order. (See order for specific details.)

· Operate a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device as described above, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (8 oz. capacity by weight or larger and kept with the operator) and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

· Use explosives.

· Possess or use a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle.

Within the Stage 1 fire restriction area on National Forest on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District within Larimer County forest visitors may not:

· Build or maintain a fire or use charcoal, coal, or wood stoves, except in permanent fire pits or fire grates within a developed recreation site (e.g., campgrounds where fees are charged).

· Smoke, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of all flammable materials.

· Use any internal or external combustion engine (including chainsaws) without a spark arresting device properly working and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round point shovel.

· Weld or operate acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

· Use explosives.

Additionally the Stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions for National Forests on the Boulder and Clear Creek Ranger Districts and a small portion of the Canyon Lakes Ranger District within Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Park and Jefferson counties prohibit the:

· Discharge of a firearm unless in possession of a valid Colorado hunting license and lawfully involved in hunting and harvesting game.

Violation of Stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions could result in a maximum fine of $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for more than six months, or both. If responsible for causing a wildfire, one could be held accountable for suppression costs of that fire.

To view the fire restriction orders and maps, go to www.fs.usda.gov/arp. They will be listed in the Fire Restrictions feature on the center of the page. Please note that many counties are also under fire restrictions; information is available at www.coemergency.com/p/fire- bans-danger.html.

The Forest Service works closely with counties, monitors conditions as they change and continually evaluates with cooperators the need for restrictions. Fire restrictions further limit where and what type of activities and fires visitors may have and remain in effect until rescinded.