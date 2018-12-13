Start 2019 with a First Day Hike, Bike or Trail Ride at Lory State Park

Bellvue, CO –This Jan. 1, join us a Lory State Park to kick off the New Year with some exhilarating, organized outdoor activities.

First Day guided activities include two different hikes, a mountain bike ride and a trail ride, sponsored by the staff of Lory State Park, the Friends of Lory State Park non-profit group and the Larimer County Horseman’s Association. Hikers and mountain bikers are invited to enjoy a pre-activity social at the Arthur’s Rock Trailhead at 10 a.m. with non-alcoholic hot beverages and snacks provided by the Friends group. Equestrians are invited to enjoy the same social at Eltuck picnic area post- ride.

“Come for a guided activity or on your own,” said Roy McBride, Lory State Park manager. “Lory is for all: hikers, equestrians, mountain bikers, rock climbers, birders, photographers and families wanting a pleasant nature walk.”

* All First Day activities are free with a valid parks pass. A day pass is $8.00 and annual passes for entry to all 41 state parks are available for $80.00

*Limited to 20 participants per activity, advance registration required . Call Lory’s Visitor Center at 970-493-1623 to register and advise of the number in your party.

*In case of bad weather or unsafe trail conditions, changes/ cancellation will be posted by 8 a.m. on Lory’s Face Book page, Friends of Lory website, www.loryfriends.org, or call 970-493-1623.

Hikes: Open to individuals age 8 years and up and well-behaved dogs on a leash, also outfitted for the weather . Bring snacks and water, sunscreen; wear closed-toe supportive shoes and dress for the weather with a hat, gloves and layers. *If snow or ice is present, snow cleats and trekking poles are recommended.

Hike #1: 10:30 a.m. Arthur’s Rock Trail. Rated: moderate to difficult

Led by experienced volunteer naturalists, this 3.4-mile round trip hike winds through forested mountainsides and open meadows to the summit, and offers views of the hogbacks, reservoir and plains.

Hike #2 : 10:30 a.m. Well Gulch Nature Trail. Rated: moderate

Led by experienced volunteer naturalists, this beautiful 1.5-mile hike winds through several ecosystems, including grasslands, steep granite canyons, mountain meadows, and Ponderosa pine forests.

Trail Ride: 10:30 a.m. East Valley to West Valley Loop *Riders bring their own horse, water and snacks to share. Led by an experienced horsewoman, riders follow a popular horse trail that stays at the same elevation, running parallel to the main road with branches that descend to coves at Horsetooth Reservoir or connect to other park trails.*In icy conditions, riders will use the main park road. Hot beverages and snacks, provided by the Friends group, will be served upon riders’ return to Eltuck.

Mountain Bike Ride: 10:30 a.m. East Valley to West Valley Loop, extending to South Valley Trail. * Wear weather-appropriate clothing, bike helmets, and bring water and snacks. Led by an experienced mountain biker and member of Overland Mountain Bike Club, this outing is open to riders age 8 and up with moderate skills.

Lory State Park is located in beautiful Bellvue, Colorado and offers visitors a variety of rugged terrain and stunning vistas of the northern Colorado Front Range. The park covers almost 2,600 acres and features 21 miles of trails that lead through forest, meadows, and rock outcroppings, offering visitors great terrain for mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, bouldering, and horseback riding. Additional information on Lory State Park is available at: http://www.cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/lory.

The Friends of Lory State Park (FoLSP) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization founded in 2012 and composed entirely of volunteers. The group promotes community stewardship of park natural areas, resources, and wildlife. Membership is open to all, and volunteers for various projects and events are welcome. To learn more about the FoLSP, please visit their website at http://loryfriends.org

The Larimer County Horseman’s Association (LCHA) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization. Formed in 1972 to be an advocacy group for the use of horses in Larimer County, LCHA works hard to ensure future generations will have equine recreational opportunities in Larimer County. The group works closely with

state, county, and city officials to help create and maintain trails along the Front Range. To learn more about LCHA, visit their website at https://www.larimerhorseman.org.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is an enterprise agency, relying primarily on license sales, state parks fees and registration fees to support its operations, including 41 state parks and more than 350 wildlife areas covering approximately 900,000 acres, management of fishing and hunting, wildlife watching, camping, motorized and non-motorized trails, boating and outdoor education. CPW’s work contributes approximately $6 billion in total economic impact annually throughout Colorado.