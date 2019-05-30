State Farm and Junior Achievement Collaborate for Northern Colorado Youth

State Farm announced today they are contributing $10,000 to Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain (JA) to provide financial education programs to middle and high school students in Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado, bringing the company’s total support of JA in northern Colorado to more than $175,000 since 1996.

“State Farm recognizes the need for students to understand credit, banking, savings, and money management to improve their odds of financial stability,” said State Farm Public Affairs Specialist Tamara Pachl. “We are proud to support the work of Junior Achievement throughout northern Colorado and help provide the essential tools for student success.”

JA is a nonprofit organization that empowers and prepares young people to succeed in a global economy by providing hands-on learning activities in three areas: financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. Programming is delivered by corporate and community volunteers, providing a real-world connection for students who are inspired by the professional and personal stories the volunteers share with them. JA is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Funds are being used to deliver JA curriculum in Larimer and Weld county classrooms. Extensive third-party evaluations show that JA is closing the achievement gap in financial education. Students are showing substantial gains in personal financial literacy outcomes thanks to JA programs. Students from less advantaged backgrounds are making more significant gains in their financial knowledge, many times meeting or exceeding their more advantaged peers.

Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain, Inc. is part of the world’s largest organization dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy. Through a dedicated volunteer network, Junior Achievement provides K-12 programs for students, which focus on three key content areas: work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. This school year, Junior Achievement is celebrating its 100th anniversary of serving students across the world. Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain, Inc. will provide programs to 16,000 students in schools throughout Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming during the 2018-2019 school year. These programs are always free to schools thanks to 450 volunteers and the generous support of donors.

Besides their long-standing financial support, State Farm employees have also regularly volunteered in JA classrooms for the last two decades. This past school year, State Farm volunteers helped JA programs in Northern Colorado reach nearly 16,000 students.

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and approximately 58,000 employees serve about 83 million policies and accounts – about 81 million auto, fire, life, health, and commercial policies and approximately 2 million bank accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2018 Fortune 500 list of largest companies.