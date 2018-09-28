State Farm® and Junior Achievement Collaborate for Northern Colorado Youth

Chris Silberman

Long-time Junior Achievement supporter State Farm provides financial support, volunteers

LOVELAND (September 26, 2018) — State Farm recently contributed $10,000 to Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain (JA). The contribution directly support JA’s financial education programs for K-12 students in Larimer and Weld counties. Since 1996, State Farm has contributed more than $165,000 to JA- Rocky Mountain Inc.

JA is a nonprofit organization that empowers and prepares young people to succeed in a global economy by emphasizing the importance of financial literacy, entrepreneurship and workforce development. Programming is taught by corporate and community volunteers, providing a real-world connection for students who are inspired by the professional and personal stories the volunteers share with them. This school year, JA is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

In addition to their long-standing financial support, State Farm employees have regularly volunteered in JA classrooms over the last two decades. In the 2017-2018 school year, State Farm volunteers helped JA programs in northern Colorado reach nearly 16,000 students.

“State Farm is one of our most loyal supporters in northern Colorado,” said Elizabeth Winn, JA District Director for northern Colorado. “Their financial contributions and volunteerism have played a major role in our ability to grow our student engagement.”

“State Farm recognizes the power of education while also recognizing the numerous obstacles so many students and families face today,” said State Farm Public Affairs Specialist Tamara Pachl. “Financial literacy programs like Junior Achievement provide students with avenues to pursue academic pathways.”

