State of the City Jan. 29 at The Lyric

Mayor Wade Troxell, City Council, and City Manager Darin Atteberry will host the annual State of the City from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave.

There will be a short film featuring the residents, businesses, and City staff about the accomplishments and challenges of 2018 followed by a live Q&A in the big theater. Smaller theaters will have a live stream and live Spanish interpretation is optional with small earpieces, available in the lobby prior to the event.

The Major accomplishments for the City in 2018 include

the beginning of broadband installation,

reconstruction of the College Avenue and Horsetooth Road intersection,

addition of five new acres of gardens at The Gardens on Spring Creek and

$1 million Bloomberg Mayors Challenge grant to assist landlords and low-income renters with energy efficiency upgrades.

Space is limited so reservations are encouraged before Jan. 25 at fcgov.com/stateofthecity. The event will be streamed live on the City’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Residents are invited to ask questions in advance at fcgov.com/stateofthecity or via the City’s Facebook or Twitter pages using the hashtag #stateofFC. Additional parking for the event is available across the street from the theater at Jax or on Hickory Street.

Learn more about the State of the City.