State Test Confirms Decrease in Windsor Lake Algae, Town Reopens Lake

Town of Windsor

The Town of Windsor is reopening Windsor Lake Reservoir to all activities on Thursday, August 1. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the most recent water sample taken from the lake tested well-below harmful levels of cyanobacteria, a bacteria that is common in lakes throughout Colorado.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

High levels of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are considered particularly harmful for animals and small children or older adults.

On Friday, July 19, the Town of Windsor issued a precautionary advisory to residents and visitors, stating a suspected presence of harmful cyanobacteria. Samples of lake water were submitted to the state for further evaluation and on Tuesday, July 23, the lake was closed.

Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department plans to resume normal operating hours for its lake concessions and boat rentals as well. Rentals are available Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Friday, August 9.

Staff will continue to monitor water conditions and test as needed. In the meantime, residents and visitors are reminded to never ingest lake water.

For more information on Windsor Lake, visit windsorgov.com/WindsorLake.