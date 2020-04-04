Statewide Community Comes Together to Help During the Crisis

Governor Jared Polis has launched Help CO Now: a coordinated statewide effort to make sure no one falls through the cracks during this crisis. Any dollar you contribute, any supplies you send, any drop of blood you donate will save lives in Colorado.
The following was put together by Polis to coordinate statewide resources and giving in relation to COVID-19.
Here’s how you can help statewide (and additional resources):
- Health Care Volunteers. We are specifically seeking former or retired health care workers to help at hospitals, testing sites, or care facilities. Sign up here to volunteer: http://northfortynews.com/3cy4
- Contribute. We must make sure we have the resources available to combat this outbreak. If you are unable to volunteer, we greatly appreciate any contribution you can make to the response effort. Every dollar will go to helping your neighbors and saving lives in Colorado. Donate Here – http://northfortynews.com/2cwe
- Donate blood. Colorado is experiencing an urgent shortage of blood. While not necessarily needed for coronavirus patients, blood donations are essential for saving the lives of Coloradans experiencing other illnesses or injury. Sign up here to give blood. http://northfortynews.com/ofbe
- Involve your organization. If you are an organization, government agency, or nonprofit that needs volunteer assistance, please sign up here – http://northfortynews.com/jki4
- Childcare Services for First Responders. If you’re an emergency first responder or health care worker that needs assistance finding childcare visit the site here- http://northfortynews.com/dvxu
- Innovation Response Team. If you are a private sector company who wants to partner with the Innovation Response Team on acquiring testing, critically constrained medical supplies, technology, or support services for people who are isolated, please click here- http://northfortynews.com/g2bn
- Organization in Need of Funding. If your organization is in need of emergency funding to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in Colorado, please click here-http://northfortynews.com/ku0w
