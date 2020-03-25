Stay Informed: North Forty News Launches Campaign to Keep Northern Colorado Information Flowing

The recent events over the past few weeks have changed all of our lives. Our everyday habits have been forcibly changed. This includes the way we consume our news.

North Forty News is adapting.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Effective this week, we have launched our Stay Informed Campaign.

North Forty News has implemented the following new programs.

All new and renewing subscribers can elect for driveway delivery of North Forty News. This change allows us to get you your news faster in a time when the locations where we normally deliver North Forty News are closed. Sign up at – https://northfortynews.com/driveway-delivery/ or send us an email to subscriptions@northfortynews.com We have been inundated with press releases about closures and there is limited space in our newspaper to print them. Submitted closures are now listed on North Forty News’ website at – https://northfortynews.com/category/closures/ The New SCENE has been expanded to weekly. Closures of venues and most public spaces led to the need for us to increase its frequency in order to communicate changes more accurately. The best way for us to do that was to divide North Forty News into a 4-page section (in the centerfold) with the New SCENE. All New SCENE subscriptions will be automatically converted to North Forty News Subscriptions and will be delivered weekly. We hope to bring our magazine back eventually. The New SCENE print edition of our calendar will return, however, it has been postponed for now. We will bring it back when events re-populate. The most up-to-date calendar listings can always be found on our website at http://calendar.northfortynews.com We have added more streetside road stands for those who do not subscribe. We are focusing on new locations where our newspaper will be accessible 24/7 (despite closures). A map of all current distribution locations can be found at http://northfortynews.com/about

Now, more than ever it is important for our community to support North Forty News through a subscription. Consider renewing your subscription early or subscribe for the first time. Every dollar from your subscription goes back into local coverage of news. The more subscribers we have, the more comprehensive our newspaper will get. Subscribe or renew now at http://northfortynews.com/subscribe