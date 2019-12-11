Steve Addazio Named Head Football Coach at Colorado State

Addazio’s nine wins are still the most-ever by a first-year head coach in the program’s history. Addazio’s offense set school records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. During his time at Temple, Addazio also helped direct the Owls’ through the program’s transition from the Mid-American Conference to the BIG EAST.

An offensive line coach by trade, Addazio is considered one of the top teachers nationally at the position and one of the nation’s top recruiters. In 2010, Addazio was honored by ESPN.com as the nation’s No. 1 recruiter as he helped put together a pair of recruiting classes in 2009 and 2010 that ranked in the top 5 nationally including the nation’s best class in 2010. He spent three years as an offensive coordinator, two at Florida under coach Urban Meyer when the Gators won two BCS national championships. He served as Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2004.

He began his coaching career at Western Connecticut State as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 1985-87. He then stepped back to coach Cheshire High School from 1988-1994, with that team winning three state championships, 49 consecutive games and sending 20 players to college programs.

He returned to college coaching in 1995, the first of four seasons at Syracuse working with tight ends and the offensive line. In 1999, he spent the first of two seasons at Notre Dame, coaching tackles, tight ends, and special teams.

That was followed by three years at Indiana (2002-04), the first two as the offensive line coach. He was with Florida from 2005-10 as the Gators won a pair of national championships, first coaching tackles, and tight ends before being promoted to assistant head coach in 2007, still working with the offensive line. In 2009-10, he added the duties as the Gators’ offensive coordinator. In 2010, Florida ranked 10th nationally in scoring offense, sixth in total offense.

Addazio has agreed to a five-year contract, with a base salary of $1.5 million in the first year with a $50,000 increase each year of the contract. There will be a guaranteed portion of the contract by CSU with Addazio owing a buyout if he voluntarily leaves during the term of the contract. Addazio and the University are finalizing the remaining details of the contract and will make it available once it is completed and signed.

Addazio and his wife, Kathleen, have three children: Nicole, Jessica, and Louie.

THE ADDAZIO FILE

Birthday: June 1, 1959

Hometown: Farmington, Conn.

Education: Central Connecticut State (B.A. Physical Education, 1981; M.A. Physical Education, 1985)

Wife: Kathleen

Children: Nicole, Jessica, Louie

Coaching Career:

1985-87 – Western Connecticut State (Offensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator)

1988-94 – Cheshire (Conn.) HS (Head Coach)

1995-96 – Syracuse (Tight Ends/Assistant Offensive Line)

1997-98 – Syracuse (Offensive Line)

1999-2001 – Notre Dame (Offensive Line (Tackles & Tight Ends)/Special Teams)

2002-03 – Indiana (Offensive Line)

2004 – Indiana (Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line)

2005-06 – Florida (Offensive Line (Tackles & Tight Ends))

2007 – Florida (Offensive Line)

2008 – Florida (Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line)

2009-10 – Florida (Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line)

2011-12 – Temple (Head Coach)

2013-19 – Boston College (Head Coach)

Head Coaching Record:

2011 – Temple – 9-4 (5-3 MAC); First bowl victory for Temple in 32 years

2012 – Temple – 4-7 (2-5)

2013 – Boston College – 7-6 (4-4); AdvoCare V100 Independence Bowl

2014 – Boston College – 7-6 (4-4); New Era Pinstripe Bowl

2015 – Boston College – 3-9 (0-8)

2016 – Boston College – 7-6 (2-6); Quick Lane Bowl champions, First BC bowl win since ’07

2017 – Boston College – 7-6 (4-4); New Era Pinstripe Bowl

2018 – Boston College – 7-5 (4-4); SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

2019 – Boston College – 6-6 (4-4); Birmingham Bowl

Bowl Coaching Experience:

1995 – Gator: Jan. 1, 1996: Syracuse 41, Clemson 0

1996 – Liberty: Dec. 27, 1996: Syracuse 30, Houston 17

1997 – Fiesta: Dec. 31, 1997: Kansas State 35, Syracuse 18

1998 – Orange: Jan. 2, 1999: Florida 31, Syracuse 10

2000 – Fiesta: Jan. 1, 2001: Oregon State 41, Notre Dame 9

2005 – Outback: Jan. 2, 2006: Florida 31, Iowa 24

2006 – BCS National Championship: Jan. 8, 2007: Florida 41, Ohio State 14

2007 – Capital One: Jan. 1, 2008: Michigan 41, Florida 35

2008 – BCS National Championship: Jan. 8, 2009: Florida 24, Oklahoma 14

2009 – Sugar: Jan. 1, 2010: Florida 51, Cincinnati 24

2010 – Outback: Jan. 1, 2011: Florida 37, Penn State 24

2011 – Gildan New Mexico: Dec. 17, 2011: Temple 37, Wyoming 15

2013 – AdvoCare V100: Dec. 31, 2013: Arizona 42, Boston College 19

2014 – New Era Pinstripe: Dec. 26, 2014: Penn State 31, Boston College 30 OT

2016 – Quick Lane Bowl: Dec. 26, 2016: Boston College 36, Maryland 30

2017 – New Era Pinstripe: Dec. 27, 2017: Iowa 27, Boston College 20

2018 – First Responder (game suspended)

NFL Draft Selections as Head Coach (alphabetical order):

Zach Allen, DE, Arizona (2019, Rd. 3, 65)

Steven Daniels, LB, Washington (2016, Rd. 7, 232)

Nate Freese, K, Detroit (2014, Rd. 7, 229)

Andy Gallik, C, Tennessee, (2015, Rd. 6, 208)

Will Harris, DB, Detroit (2019, Rd. 3, 81)

John Johnson, DB, Los Angeles Rams (2017, Rd. 3, 91)

Harold Landry, DE, Tennessee (2018, Rd. 2, 41)

Chris Lindstrom, G, Atlanta, (2019, Rd. 1, 14)

Brian Mihalik, DE, Philadelphia (2016, Rd. 7, 237)

Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo (2017, Rd. 5, 163)

Kamrin Moore, DB, New Orleans (2018, Rd. 6, 189)

Bernard Pierce, RB, Baltimore (2012, Rd. 3, 84)

Kevin Pierre-Louis, Seattle, (2014, Rd 4, 132)

Kaleb Ramsey, DE, San Francisco, (2014, Rd. 7, 243)

Evan Rodriguez, RB, Chicago, (2012, Rd. 4, 111)

Ian Silberman, G, San Francisco (2015, Rd. 6, 190)

Justin Simmons, DB, Denver (2016, Rd. 3, 91)

Tommy Sweeney, TE, Buffalo, (2019, Rd. 7, 228)

Tahir Whitehead, LB, Detroit, (2012, Rd. 5, 138)

Andre Williams, RB, New York Giants, (2014, Rd. 4, 113)

Isaac Yiadom, DB, Denver (2018, Rd. 3, 99)

What They Are Saying:

“Coach Addazio is an outstanding coach and an incredible person. He helped shape my brother and I into the men we are today. I would not be where I am today without Coach Addazio. He brings out the best in everyone he interacts with. He loves his players and we love him.”

– Atlanta Falcons 2019 1st Round Draft Selection and former BC Eagle offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom

“I am so happy for Colorado State University! The Rams got a great man and great football coach in Steve Addazio. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without him! Not only did he help me become the football player I am today, he was also was a father figure to me and my brother, Maurkice, while away from our family at the University of Florida. He turned two young kids from Lakeland, Fla. into men. I am now a Colorado State fan!”

– Former Florida offensive lineman and 1st round draft pick, current Los Angles Charger, Mike Pouncey

“When I think of football, I think of Steve Addazio. He is a great leader of men, and his knowledge of the game is like none other! Coach Addazio has always been another father figure to my brother and I. We love you coach, and good luck on your new journey!”

– Former Florida offensive lineman and 1st round draft pick, current Pittsburgh Steeler, Maurkice Pouncey

“Steve Addazio has all of the qualities you want in a head football coach. Coach Addazio and I have a long-standing relationship through coaching, including winning two national championships together at Florida, and I have seen first-hand how passionate he is about the game of football, the players he coaches, and the programs he leads. He is one of the nation’s top recruiters and will represent Colorado State well. I am excited to see the Rams develop under his leadership.”

– National Championship-winning head coach Urban Meyer

“Steve Addazio is a great recruiter, a better coach, an even better leader, and most importantly a better person. I am very excited for the Colorado State family and the future of Ram football.”

– Former Boston College Athletic Director Brad Bates

“Steve Addazio is an outstanding coach, mentor, father, and husband. He is passionate, a relentless recruiter and a creative football mind. Congratulations to Colorado State for hiring such a great coach and role model who will inspire students, alumni, and fans.”

– North Carolina Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham