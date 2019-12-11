Steve Addazio Named Head Football Coach at Colorado State

A two-time BCS National Champion with nine years of head coaching experience at two universities, Steve Addazio has been named the 23rd head football coach at Colorado State University, Director of Athletics Joe Parker announced on Wednesday.
A press conference to formally introduce Addazio is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, inside the Hall of Champions at Canvas Stadium. Fans are invited and encouraged to attend. Free parking will be available along Hughes Way and in the Moby Arena parking lots, while paid parking is available at the Morgan Library lot and Lake Street parking garage.
“I would like to thank President Joyce McConnell and Director of Athletics Joe Parker for the opportunity to lead this football program,” Addazio said. “Colorado State University is a world-class institution, and Fort Collins is an incredible city to live in and to be able to recruit to. Our program will be one built on toughness and passion, and we will work tirelessly to develop men of character to return championship-level football back to Colorado State.”
Addazio has tallied 57 wins over his nine-year coaching career which included stints at Temple (2011-12) and Boston College (2013-19) where he became the first coach in BC history to lead the program to six bowls in the first seven seasons as a head coach, and the first bowl winning head coach at Temple in over 30 years in his first season as head coach.
“I am excited to welcome Steve Addazio as our new head football coach and his wife, Kathy, to Fort Collins and Colorado State University,” Parker said. “Throughout his career, Coach Addazio has been committed to the holistic development of student-athletes and of the programs he has led. He has focused on crafting cultures where his students thrive on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to Coach Addazio leading our football team as we strive to be the preeminent program in the Mountain West.”
His 2019 Eagles led the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing offense and ranked No. 6 nationally at 267.8 yards per game while also protecting the quarterback at an ACC-best clip of 0.92 sacks allowed per game – third-best nationally. Not content to simply churn up the clock, Addazio’s up-tempo Eagles ranked No. 6 nationally in plays per game (76.4) and ranked No. 2 within the ACC in that category behind national leader Wake Forest.
Known as hard-nosed teams with powerful rushing attacks, the Eagles had a 1,000-yard rusher in five of seven years under Addazio, highlighted by Heisman Trophy finalist and Doak Walker Award Winner Andre Williams’ 2,177 yards in 2013. Defensively, Boston College allowed 26 points or less the last six years of his tenure, ranking fourth nationally in scoring defense in 2015 by allowing just 15.3 points per game. The Eagles spent four weeks in the 2018 AP Top 25 (hitting a peak of No. 17) and appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in 2018, the first time the program had been ranked since 2007.
Addazio’s first opportunity as a head coach came at Temple where he spent two seasons, leading the Owls to a 9-4 mark in his inaugural season of 2011. That season, the Owls won their first bowl game in 32 years, capturing the New Mexico Bowl with a 37-15 victory over Wyoming.
Addazio’s nine wins are still the most-ever by a first-year head coach in the program’s history. Addazio’s offense set school records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. During his time at Temple, Addazio also helped direct the Owls’ through the program’s transition from the Mid-American Conference to the BIG EAST.
An offensive line coach by trade, Addazio is considered one of the top teachers nationally at the position and one of the nation’s top recruiters. In 2010, Addazio was honored by ESPN.com as the nation’s No. 1 recruiter as he helped put together a pair of recruiting classes in 2009 and 2010 that ranked in the top 5 nationally including the nation’s best class in 2010. He spent three years as an offensive coordinator, two at Florida under coach Urban Meyer when the Gators won two BCS national championships. He served as Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2004.
He began his coaching career at Western Connecticut State as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 1985-87. He then stepped back to coach Cheshire High School from 1988-1994, with that team winning three state championships, 49 consecutive games and sending 20 players to college programs.
He returned to college coaching in 1995, the first of four seasons at Syracuse working with tight ends and the offensive line. In 1999, he spent the first of two seasons at Notre Dame, coaching tackles, tight ends, and special teams.
That was followed by three years at Indiana (2002-04), the first two as the offensive line coach. He was with Florida from 2005-10 as the Gators won a pair of national championships, first coaching tackles, and tight ends before being promoted to assistant head coach in 2007, still working with the offensive line. In 2009-10, he added the duties as the Gators’ offensive coordinator. In 2010, Florida ranked 10th nationally in scoring offense, sixth in total offense.
Addazio has agreed to a five-year contract, with a base salary of $1.5 million in the first year with a $50,000 increase each year of the contract. There will be a guaranteed portion of the contract by CSU with Addazio owing a buyout if he voluntarily leaves during the term of the contract. Addazio and the University are finalizing the remaining details of the contract and will make it available once it is completed and signed.
Addazio and his wife, Kathleen, have three children: Nicole, Jessica, and Louie.
THE ADDAZIO FILE
Birthday: June 1, 1959
Hometown: Farmington, Conn.
Education: Central Connecticut State (B.A. Physical Education, 1981; M.A. Physical Education, 1985)
Wife: Kathleen
Children: Nicole, Jessica, Louie
Coaching Career:
1985-87 – Western Connecticut State (Offensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator)
1988-94 – Cheshire (Conn.) HS (Head Coach)
1995-96 – Syracuse (Tight Ends/Assistant Offensive Line)
1997-98 – Syracuse (Offensive Line)
1999-2001 – Notre Dame (Offensive Line (Tackles & Tight Ends)/Special Teams)
2002-03 – Indiana (Offensive Line)
2004 – Indiana (Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line)
2005-06 – Florida (Offensive Line (Tackles & Tight Ends))
2007 – Florida (Offensive Line)
2008 – Florida (Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line)
2009-10 – Florida (Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line)
2011-12 – Temple (Head Coach)
2013-19 – Boston College (Head Coach)
Head Coaching Record:
2011 – Temple – 9-4 (5-3 MAC); First bowl victory for Temple in 32 years
2012 – Temple – 4-7 (2-5)
2013 – Boston College – 7-6 (4-4); AdvoCare V100 Independence Bowl
2014 – Boston College – 7-6 (4-4); New Era Pinstripe Bowl
2015 – Boston College – 3-9 (0-8)
2016 – Boston College – 7-6 (2-6); Quick Lane Bowl champions, First BC bowl win since ’07
2017 – Boston College – 7-6 (4-4); New Era Pinstripe Bowl
2018 – Boston College – 7-5 (4-4); SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
2019 – Boston College – 6-6 (4-4); Birmingham Bowl
Bowl Coaching Experience:
1995 – Gator: Jan. 1, 1996: Syracuse 41, Clemson 0
1996 – Liberty: Dec. 27, 1996: Syracuse 30, Houston 17
1997 – Fiesta: Dec. 31, 1997: Kansas State 35, Syracuse 18
1998 – Orange: Jan. 2, 1999: Florida 31, Syracuse 10
2000 – Fiesta: Jan. 1, 2001: Oregon State 41, Notre Dame 9
2005 – Outback: Jan. 2, 2006: Florida 31, Iowa 24
2006 – BCS National Championship: Jan. 8, 2007: Florida 41, Ohio State 14
2007 – Capital One: Jan. 1, 2008: Michigan 41, Florida 35
2008 – BCS National Championship: Jan. 8, 2009: Florida 24, Oklahoma 14
2009 – Sugar: Jan. 1, 2010: Florida 51, Cincinnati 24
2010 – Outback: Jan. 1, 2011: Florida 37, Penn State 24
2011 – Gildan New Mexico: Dec. 17, 2011: Temple 37, Wyoming 15
2013 – AdvoCare V100: Dec. 31, 2013: Arizona 42, Boston College 19
2014 – New Era Pinstripe: Dec. 26, 2014: Penn State 31, Boston College 30 OT
2016 – Quick Lane Bowl: Dec. 26, 2016: Boston College 36, Maryland 30
2017 – New Era Pinstripe: Dec. 27, 2017: Iowa 27, Boston College 20
2018 – First Responder (game suspended)
NFL Draft Selections as Head Coach (alphabetical order):
Zach Allen, DE, Arizona (2019, Rd. 3, 65)
Steven Daniels, LB, Washington (2016, Rd. 7, 232)
Nate Freese, K, Detroit (2014, Rd. 7, 229)
Andy Gallik, C, Tennessee, (2015, Rd. 6, 208)
Will Harris, DB, Detroit (2019, Rd. 3, 81)
John Johnson, DB, Los Angeles Rams (2017, Rd. 3, 91)
Harold Landry, DE, Tennessee (2018, Rd. 2, 41)
Chris Lindstrom, G, Atlanta, (2019, Rd. 1, 14)
Brian Mihalik, DE, Philadelphia (2016, Rd. 7, 237)
Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo (2017, Rd. 5, 163)
Kamrin Moore, DB, New Orleans (2018, Rd. 6, 189)
Bernard Pierce, RB, Baltimore (2012, Rd. 3, 84)
Kevin Pierre-Louis, Seattle, (2014, Rd 4, 132)
Kaleb Ramsey, DE, San Francisco, (2014, Rd. 7, 243)
Evan Rodriguez, RB, Chicago, (2012, Rd. 4, 111)
Ian Silberman, G, San Francisco (2015, Rd. 6, 190)
Justin Simmons, DB, Denver (2016, Rd. 3, 91)
Tommy Sweeney, TE, Buffalo, (2019, Rd. 7, 228)
Tahir Whitehead, LB, Detroit, (2012, Rd. 5, 138)
Andre Williams, RB, New York Giants, (2014, Rd. 4, 113)
Isaac Yiadom, DB, Denver (2018, Rd. 3, 99)
What They Are Saying:
“Coach Addazio is an outstanding coach and an incredible person. He helped shape my brother and I into the men we are today. I would not be where I am today without Coach Addazio. He brings out the best in everyone he interacts with. He loves his players and we love him.”
– Atlanta Falcons 2019 1st Round Draft Selection and former BC Eagle offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom
“I am so happy for Colorado State University! The Rams got a great man and great football coach in Steve Addazio. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without him! Not only did he help me become the football player I am today, he was also was a father figure to me and my brother, Maurkice, while away from our family at the University of Florida. He turned two young kids from Lakeland, Fla. into men. I am now a Colorado State fan!”
– Former Florida offensive lineman and 1st round draft pick, current Los Angles Charger, Mike Pouncey
“When I think of football, I think of Steve Addazio. He is a great leader of men, and his knowledge of the game is like none other! Coach Addazio has always been another father figure to my brother and I. We love you coach, and good luck on your new journey!”
– Former Florida offensive lineman and 1st round draft pick, current Pittsburgh Steeler, Maurkice Pouncey
“Steve Addazio has all of the qualities you want in a head football coach. Coach Addazio and I have a long-standing relationship through coaching, including winning two national championships together at Florida, and I have seen first-hand how passionate he is about the game of football, the players he coaches, and the programs he leads. He is one of the nation’s top recruiters and will represent Colorado State well. I am excited to see the Rams develop under his leadership.”
– National Championship-winning head coach Urban Meyer
“Steve Addazio is a great recruiter, a better coach, an even better leader, and most importantly a better person. I am very excited for the Colorado State family and the future of Ram football.”
– Former Boston College Athletic Director Brad Bates
“Steve Addazio is an outstanding coach, mentor, father, and husband. He is passionate, a relentless recruiter and a creative football mind. Congratulations to Colorado State for hiring such a great coach and role model who will inspire students, alumni, and fans.”
– North Carolina Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham
Be the first to comment