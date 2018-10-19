Steve Martin and Martin Short Live at the Budweiser Events Center on July 12

October 19, 2018 Theresa Rose Entertainment, Events 0
Steve Martin and Martin Short in "Now you see them, Soon you won't" Image courtesy of Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Budweiser Events Center Logo

Mike Boschert

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19 AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

AEG Presents is excited to announce comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko live at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch in Loveland, CO on July 12.

In “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” experience new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters and of course, their legendary lives in show-business.

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers will join the duo on stage for several tour dates. The tour also features renowned pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.

Tickets for Steve Martin and Martin Short will go on sale this Friday, October 19 at 10 a.m. Reserved tickets range from $49.50 to $175 plus applicable service charges.Tickets will be available for purchase at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, 877-544-TIXX (8499) or at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office.

About The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex
The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Ranch-Way Feeds Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit www.TREventsComplex.com.

 

