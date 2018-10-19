Steve Martin and Martin Short Live at the Budweiser Events Center on July 12

Mike Boschert

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19 AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

AEG Presents is excited to announce comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko live at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch in Loveland, CO on July 12.

In “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” experience new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters and of course, their legendary lives in show-business.

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers will join the duo on stage for several tour dates. The tour also features renowned pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.

Tickets for Steve Martin and Martin Short will go on sale this Friday, October 19 at 10 a.m. Reserved tickets range from $49.50 to $175 plus applicable service charges.Tickets will be available for purchase at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, 877-544-TIXX (8499) or at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office.

