By Dr. Janice Weixelman

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Stitches Acute Care Center is now open in Wellington, Colorado as of July 15. We offer services 7 days a week at 7950 6th St. Hours will be from 8am-7pm Monday through Friday and 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Stitches Acute Care Center will provide Urgent Care and Family Practice Medicine & Sports Physicals along with Occupational Medicine, telemedicine, and low-cost monthly memberships. Dr. Janice Weixelman, DO and Jim Petersen, PA-c will be the healthcare providers at this new location. Telemedicine will offer our rural residents the ability to have continued health care while living in remote areas.

Per Dr. Surdam, CEO, and owner, “we are transforming how health care is delivered by increasing accessibility, affordability, convenience, and quality to the communities we serve. We are excited to expand to the Wellington location as they have never had a healthcare center such as ours. We will add tremendous value to the people of Wellington and the surrounding areas, giving them access to exceptional health care close to home.”

Stitches Acute Care Center has locations in Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming. Stitches Acute Care Center also has InstaClinics located in Sheridan, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Casper, and Laramie, Wyoming, located within the Ridley’s Pharmacies.

For further information, visit www.stitchescare.com, or call 307-421-7277.