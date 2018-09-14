“Stitching Through Time” at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Everything old is new again! Starting October 7th, 2018, join Fort Collins Museum of Discovery (FCMoD) for a new three-month series called “Stitching Through Time.”

Stitching Through Time is a monthly series where we’ll meet to make a fiber-based craft project and learn about its history in the process. The FCMoD historical artifact collection is a great place to discover beautiful crafting techniques just waiting to be revived. Join museum curators in the Archive at FCMoD as we present the intriguing technique of Amish Stumpwork, which creates patterns of plushy pile. You will also get the chance to meet and learn the story of the local owners of Who Gives a Scrap, a business that takes the unused supplies from abandoned projects and gives them new life, “keeping literal tons of material out of the landfill by putting them into the creative hands of thrifty crafters.”

In this Sunday afternoon class, you will learn the basics of the Amish Stumpwork technique and receive the materials and instruction you need to create your own Stumpwork pincushion for keeping or gifting.

Join us October 7th 2:00-4:00 pm (This event will repeat on November 4th and December 2nd)Ages 16+, with exceptions for parents with children who would like to come along. $7/$5 for members.

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is a state-of-the-art facility designed to engage people in hands-on and collections-based explorations in science and culture. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is located at 408 Mason Court in Fort Collins. For information about the museum and future program opportunities, please visit www.fcmod.org.

