Stove Prairie Elementary hosts 42nd Annual Winter Festival on Saturday, December 1

Proceeds from this event go to the benefit of Stove Prairie students. Image courtesy of www.psdschools.com.

Rachel Herrera

Stove Prairie Elementary is having the annual Winter Festival on Saturday, December 1, 10:00-4:00. This event has been a local favorite for 42 years! Here you will find many opportunities to fill your seasonal gift list. Over 50 local artisans will display and sell their wares at booths throughout the building and grounds, including Christmas trees, wreaths and decorations. Here you will find FREE parking and FREE admission.

A variety of warm food and drinks will be available for sale. As always, there will be a Silent Auction featuring a variety of unique gifts donated by local businesses and a Country Store where you can purchase homemade pies. Our young entrepreneurs will offer their creative wares at the Kids Corner, where you just might find that special gift or your favorite treat. We will also raffle off a beautiful handmade queen size quilt. Tickets are $1 per chance. Proceeds from these activities go to the benefit of Stove Prairie students.

All roads to Stove Prairie School are paved and open.
Address: 3891 Stove Prairie Road, Bellvue 80512
Phone: 970-488-6575

