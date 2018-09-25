Students and Nonprofits Gather for Annual Give Next Kickoff Day

What: More than 400 Larimer County middle and high school students and 45 local nonprofits will gather to kick off their participation in Give Next, a year-long program designed to teach students about giving and the important roles nonprofits play in our community. The event will include various speakers, a nonprofit fair and workshops led by nonprofit staff

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, 2018

Where: Colorado State University Lory Student Center, 1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins, Colorado 80523

Details: Give Next is a school-based youth philanthropy program designed to provide middle and high school students with hands-on experience in philanthropic giving. Through the program, local businesses, foundations, and individuals become classroom donors by providing each participating school with $5,000 to award to Larimer County nonprofits. With the financial support of these donors, students design and manage their own grantmaking programs. Students work together to identify community needs, choose a focus area, create their own mission statement, research nonprofits, volunteer, conduct site visits, review grant applications, and make funding decisions. At the end of the school year, students award grants to selected nonprofits.

To learn more about Give Next, visit givenextnoco.org.

Reporters who would like to attend Give Next Kickoff Day can call Andrea Coy at 970-556-1201.