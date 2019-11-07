Students and Staff at Colorado Early College to Raise Funds for Special Projects

Colorado Early College Fort Collins (CECFC) will host a special fundraiser called Bidding and Brews at Maxline Brewing on Friday (September 8). The event will start at 3:30 and run through the night. A portion of all drinks sold throughout the night will go to CECFC special projects. In addition, a silent auction will be held.

The silent auction will include a variety of handcrafted pieces from departments within the school as along with community donations. Some of the items up for auction will be: A handmade lamp, skateboard, wooden cutting boards, printed illustrations, Qdoba Family Dinner Night Passes, and Comedy Brewer Troupe Event tickets.

