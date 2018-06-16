Students award nearly $89,000 to local nonprofits through GIVE NEXT program

Students learn about Larimer County nonprofits during the annual Give Next kickoff
FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 15, 2018 – More than 350 Larimer County middle and high school students participating in Give Next capped off their school year by awarding nearly $89,000 to 33 Larimer County nonprofits.

With financial support from local businesses, foundations and individuals, students from the Poudre and Thompson School Districts awarded grants to recipients including FoCo Café; Alternatives to Violence; and Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County. Give Next is a partnership of community volunteers and organizations that includes Bohemian Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Poudre School District, Thompson School District and the Give Next Advisory Committee.

“Give Next is made possible through the support and participation of so many stakeholders in our community,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs Director. “The local nonprofits who share their missions with students, the teachers and volunteers who prioritize this learning opportunity, the community donors who show their confidence in this next generation of leaders—and of course, the Larimer County students who take community causes to heart and make a difference through grantmaking.”

Give Next is a school-based youth philanthropy program designed to provide middle and high school students with experience in philanthropic giving. Through the program, local businesses, foundations and individuals become classroom donors by providing each participating school with $5,000 to award to Larimer County nonprofits. Many of the students from participating schools also complete their own fundraisers to add to the $5,000 grant amount provided by donors. Throughout the year, students design and manage their own grantmaking programs. Students work together to identify community needs; choose a focus area; create their own mission statement; research nonprofits; volunteer; conduct site visits; review grant applications and make funding decisions. At the end of the school year, students award grants to selected nonprofits. Through the process, Give Next enables students to experience the power of teamwork, the impact they can have on their community and the rewards of giving time, talent and treasure.

Currently, 15 middle and high schools in Poudre and Thompson School Districts participate in Give Next. Since the program’s inception in 2012, nearly $315,000 has been awarded to a variety of nonprofits serving Larimer County. Every donor dollar goes directly to student grantmaking. For more information about becoming a Give Next classroom donor or about participating in the program, contact Jodie Riesenberger at 970-221-2636 or givenext@bohemianfoundation.org.

Students awarded a total of $88,982 to 33 organizations.

 

School Grant Recipient Amount
Poudre School District:
Boltz Middle School    
  FoCo Café $2,000
  Live the Victory, Inc. The Matthews House $2,000
  Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center $3,000
  Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program $3,000
  TOTAL: $10,000
Cache La Poudre Middle School
CASA of Larimer County $1,300
Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center $2,350
Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center $1,700
TOTAL: $5,350
Fort Collins High School
Caring Canines $1,000
Fort Collins Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club $1,000
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery $1,000
Foster and Adoptive Families of Larimer County $1,000
Royal Family KIDS Camp $1,000
Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center $1,000
TOTAL: $6,000
Kinard Core Knowledge School    
  Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $2,240
  Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center $2,825
  TOTAL: $5,065
Lesher Middle School
Catholic Charities – The Mission $1,188
Faith Family Hospitality $1,648
FoCo Café $690
Food Bank for Larimer County $690
  Homeless Gear $690
TOTAL: $5,204
Lincoln Middle School
Easterseals Colorado $1,535
Elderhaus Adult Day Programs $1,535
Foothills Gateway $1,535
  The Arc of Larimer County $500
TOTAL: $5,105
Poudre Community Academy
Alternatives to Violence $1,200
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery $520
Kids at Heart $1,200
Live the Victory, Inc. The Matthews House $1,200
  Project Youth and Chamber Music (Off the Hook Arts) $520
  Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) $520
TOTAL $5,160
Poudre High School    
  Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County $1,000
  The Center for Family Outreach $1,000
  Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $1,000
  Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) $1,000
  Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center $1,000
  TOTAL: $5,000
Preston Middle School    
  Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $2,240
  Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) $2,574
  Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program $2,000
  TOTAL: $6,814
Rocky Mountain High School    
  Crossroads Safehouse $600
  Faith Family Hospitality $3,000
  Homeless Gear $2,500
  TOTAL: $6,100

 

 

Wellington Middle School
Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County $3,000
Live the Victory, Inc. The Matthews House $2,000
TOTAL: $5,000
Thompson School District
Berthoud High School
Alternatives to Violence $1,138
Catholic Charities – The Mission $2,000
Faith Family Hospitality $2,600
Thompson Education Foundation – Homeless Assistance Fund $1,138
TOTAL: $6,875
High Plains School  
Easterseals Colorado $2,700
  Foothills Gateway $1,000
  Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $1,029
Respite Care, Inc. $1,500
TOTAL $6,229
Lucille Erwin Middle School
Harrington Arts Alliance $2,080
  Larimer County Partners dba Partners Mentoring Youth $3,000
TOTAL: $5,080
Thompson Valley High School    
  Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $2,000
  Larimer County Partners dba Partners Mentoring Youth $2,000
  Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) $2,000
  TOTAL: $6,000
Grand Total:   $88,982

 

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grant making programs and special initiatives. Bohemian Foundation provides management support for Give Next.

