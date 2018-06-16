Students award nearly $89,000 to local nonprofits through GIVE NEXT program

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 15, 2018 – More than 350 Larimer County middle and high school students participating in Give Next capped off their school year by awarding nearly $89,000 to 33 Larimer County nonprofits.
With financial support from local businesses, foundations and individuals, students from the Poudre and Thompson School Districts awarded grants to recipients including FoCo Café; Alternatives to Violence; and Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County. Give Next is a partnership of community volunteers and organizations that includes Bohemian Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Poudre School District, Thompson School District and the Give Next Advisory Committee.
“Give Next is made possible through the support and participation of so many stakeholders in our community,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs Director. “The local nonprofits who share their missions with students, the teachers and volunteers who prioritize this learning opportunity, the community donors who show their confidence in this next generation of leaders—and of course, the Larimer County students who take community causes to heart and make a difference through grantmaking.”
Give Next is a school-based youth philanthropy program designed to provide middle and high school students with experience in philanthropic giving. Through the program, local businesses, foundations and individuals become classroom donors by providing each participating school with $5,000 to award to Larimer County nonprofits. Many of the students from participating schools also complete their own fundraisers to add to the $5,000 grant amount provided by donors. Throughout the year, students design and manage their own grantmaking programs. Students work together to identify community needs; choose a focus area; create their own mission statement; research nonprofits; volunteer; conduct site visits; review grant applications and make funding decisions. At the end of the school year, students award grants to selected nonprofits. Through the process, Give Next enables students to experience the power of teamwork, the impact they can have on their community and the rewards of giving time, talent and treasure.
Currently, 15 middle and high schools in Poudre and Thompson School Districts participate in Give Next. Since the program’s inception in 2012, nearly $315,000 has been awarded to a variety of nonprofits serving Larimer County. Every donor dollar goes directly to student grantmaking. For more information about becoming a Give Next classroom donor or about participating in the program, contact Jodie Riesenberger at 970-221-2636 or givenext@bohemianfoundation.org.
Students awarded a total of $88,982 to 33 organizations.
|School
|Grant Recipient
|Amount
|Poudre School District:
|Boltz Middle School
|FoCo Café
|$2,000
|Live the Victory, Inc. The Matthews House
|$2,000
|Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center
|$3,000
|Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program
|$3,000
|TOTAL:
|$10,000
|Cache La Poudre Middle School
|CASA of Larimer County
|$1,300
|Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center
|$2,350
|Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center
|$1,700
|TOTAL:
|$5,350
|Fort Collins High School
|Caring Canines
|$1,000
|Fort Collins Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club
|$1,000
|Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
|$1,000
|Foster and Adoptive Families of Larimer County
|$1,000
|Royal Family KIDS Camp
|$1,000
|Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center
|$1,000
|TOTAL:
|$6,000
|Kinard Core Knowledge School
|Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center
|$2,240
|Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center
|$2,825
|TOTAL:
|$5,065
|Lesher Middle School
|Catholic Charities – The Mission
|$1,188
|Faith Family Hospitality
|$1,648
|FoCo Café
|$690
|Food Bank for Larimer County
|$690
|Homeless Gear
|$690
|TOTAL:
|$5,204
|Lincoln Middle School
|Easterseals Colorado
|$1,535
|Elderhaus Adult Day Programs
|$1,535
|Foothills Gateway
|$1,535
|The Arc of Larimer County
|$500
|TOTAL:
|$5,105
|Poudre Community Academy
|Alternatives to Violence
|$1,200
|Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
|$520
|Kids at Heart
|$1,200
|Live the Victory, Inc. The Matthews House
|$1,200
|Project Youth and Chamber Music (Off the Hook Arts)
|$520
|Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY)
|$520
|TOTAL
|$5,160
|Poudre High School
|Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County
|$1,000
|The Center for Family Outreach
|$1,000
|Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center
|$1,000
|Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY)
|$1,000
|Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center
|$1,000
|TOTAL:
|$5,000
|Preston Middle School
|Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center
|$2,240
|Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY)
|$2,574
|Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program
|$2,000
|TOTAL:
|$6,814
|Rocky Mountain High School
|Crossroads Safehouse
|$600
|Faith Family Hospitality
|$3,000
|Homeless Gear
|$2,500
|TOTAL:
|$6,100
|Wellington Middle School
|Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County
|$3,000
|Live the Victory, Inc. The Matthews House
|$2,000
|TOTAL:
|$5,000
|Thompson School District
|Berthoud High School
|Alternatives to Violence
|$1,138
|Catholic Charities – The Mission
|$2,000
|Faith Family Hospitality
|$2,600
|Thompson Education Foundation – Homeless Assistance Fund
|$1,138
|TOTAL:
|$6,875
|High Plains School
|Easterseals Colorado
|$2,700
|Foothills Gateway
|$1,000
|Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center
|$1,029
|Respite Care, Inc.
|$1,500
|TOTAL
|$6,229
|Lucille Erwin Middle School
|Harrington Arts Alliance
|$2,080
|Larimer County Partners dba Partners Mentoring Youth
|$3,000
|TOTAL:
|$5,080
|Thompson Valley High School
|Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center
|$2,000
|Larimer County Partners dba Partners Mentoring Youth
|$2,000
|Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY)
|$2,000
|TOTAL:
|$6,000
|Grand Total:
|$88,982
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grant making programs and special initiatives. Bohemian Foundation provides management support for Give Next.
