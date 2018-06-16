Students award nearly $89,000 to local nonprofits through GIVE NEXT program

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 15, 2018 – More than 350 Larimer County middle and high school students participating in Give Next capped off their school year by awarding nearly $89,000 to 33 Larimer County nonprofits.

With financial support from local businesses, foundations and individuals, students from the Poudre and Thompson School Districts awarded grants to recipients including FoCo Café; Alternatives to Violence; and Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County. Give Next is a partnership of community volunteers and organizations that includes Bohemian Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Poudre School District, Thompson School District and the Give Next Advisory Committee.

“Give Next is made possible through the support and participation of so many stakeholders in our community,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs Director. “The local nonprofits who share their missions with students, the teachers and volunteers who prioritize this learning opportunity, the community donors who show their confidence in this next generation of leaders—and of course, the Larimer County students who take community causes to heart and make a difference through grantmaking.”

Give Next is a school-based youth philanthropy program designed to provide middle and high school students with experience in philanthropic giving. Through the program, local businesses, foundations and individuals become classroom donors by providing each participating school with $5,000 to award to Larimer County nonprofits. Many of the students from participating schools also complete their own fundraisers to add to the $5,000 grant amount provided by donors. Throughout the year, students design and manage their own grantmaking programs. Students work together to identify community needs; choose a focus area; create their own mission statement; research nonprofits; volunteer; conduct site visits; review grant applications and make funding decisions. At the end of the school year, students award grants to selected nonprofits. Through the process, Give Next enables students to experience the power of teamwork, the impact they can have on their community and the rewards of giving time, talent and treasure.

Currently, 15 middle and high schools in Poudre and Thompson School Districts participate in Give Next. Since the program’s inception in 2012, nearly $315,000 has been awarded to a variety of nonprofits serving Larimer County. Every donor dollar goes directly to student grantmaking. For more information about becoming a Give Next classroom donor or about participating in the program, contact Jodie Riesenberger at 970-221-2636 or givenext@bohemianfoundation.org.

Students awarded a total of $88,982 to 33 organizations.

School Grant Recipient Amount Poudre School District: Boltz Middle School FoCo Café $2,000 Live the Victory, Inc. The Matthews House $2,000 Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center $3,000 Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program $3,000 TOTAL: $10,000 Cache La Poudre Middle School CASA of Larimer County $1,300 Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center $2,350 Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center $1,700 TOTAL: $5,350 Fort Collins High School Caring Canines $1,000 Fort Collins Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club $1,000 Fort Collins Museum of Discovery $1,000 Foster and Adoptive Families of Larimer County $1,000 Royal Family KIDS Camp $1,000 Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center $1,000 TOTAL: $6,000 Kinard Core Knowledge School Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $2,240 Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center $2,825 TOTAL: $5,065 Lesher Middle School Catholic Charities – The Mission $1,188 Faith Family Hospitality $1,648 FoCo Café $690 Food Bank for Larimer County $690 Homeless Gear $690 TOTAL: $5,204 Lincoln Middle School Easterseals Colorado $1,535 Elderhaus Adult Day Programs $1,535 Foothills Gateway $1,535 The Arc of Larimer County $500 TOTAL: $5,105 Poudre Community Academy Alternatives to Violence $1,200 Fort Collins Museum of Discovery $520 Kids at Heart $1,200 Live the Victory, Inc. The Matthews House $1,200 Project Youth and Chamber Music (Off the Hook Arts) $520 Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) $520 TOTAL $5,160 Poudre High School Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County $1,000 The Center for Family Outreach $1,000 Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $1,000 Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) $1,000 Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center $1,000 TOTAL: $5,000 Preston Middle School Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $2,240 Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) $2,574 Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program $2,000 TOTAL: $6,814 Rocky Mountain High School Crossroads Safehouse $600 Faith Family Hospitality $3,000 Homeless Gear $2,500 TOTAL: $6,100

Wellington Middle School Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County $3,000 Live the Victory, Inc. The Matthews House $2,000 TOTAL: $5,000 Thompson School District Berthoud High School Alternatives to Violence $1,138 Catholic Charities – The Mission $2,000 Faith Family Hospitality $2,600 Thompson Education Foundation – Homeless Assistance Fund $1,138 TOTAL: $6,875 High Plains School Easterseals Colorado $2,700 Foothills Gateway $1,000 Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $1,029 Respite Care, Inc. $1,500 TOTAL $6,229 Lucille Erwin Middle School Harrington Arts Alliance $2,080 Larimer County Partners dba Partners Mentoring Youth $3,000 TOTAL: $5,080 Thompson Valley High School Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center $2,000 Larimer County Partners dba Partners Mentoring Youth $2,000 Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) $2,000 TOTAL: $6,000 Grand Total: $88,982

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grant making programs and special initiatives. Bohemian Foundation provides management support for Give Next.