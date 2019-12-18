Study: During Holiday Season, Americans More Fearful of Drunk Drivers Than Hazardous Road Conditions

By Candice Votke

2019 ‘Holiday Drinking and Impaired Driving’ Report Released by DriversEd.com

DriversEd.com, the leading online driving school, today released the results of its second annual Holiday Drinking and Impaired Driving Report. The report examines Americans’ driving habits, decisions and plans during the holiday season—covering a range of timely topics from office holiday parties to New Year’s Eve to alcohol, marijuana and prescription drug intake to rideshare use.

Survey data found that 66% of Americans say they feel less safe on the roads around the holiday season, and 62% say that during the holiday season, they are generally more fearful of drunk drivers than hazardous road conditions. Meanwhile, 25% admit they drink more alcohol during the holiday season than other times of the year.

“New Year’s is one of the deadliest days on the road. If you plan on drinking or smoking marijuana then or at any other holiday celebration, do not drive yourself home. Rely on a sober driver, taxi or rideshare. Period,” said Laura Adams, safety and education analyst, DriversEd.com. “For those on prescription medications, be aware of how they affect you and ask your doctor if your driving may be impaired.”

Among the study’s additional findings:

OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTIES: Of those attending work holiday parties who plan on drinking, 11% say they plan to get home by driving, while 21% plan on relying on a sober friend, family member or designated driver, 16% plan on using an Uber, Lyft or other rideshare service and 2% plan on using a taxi.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Of those going out to celebrate New Year’s Eve who plan to drink, 7% say they plan to get home by driving, while 21% plan on relying on a sober friend, family member or designated driver, 18% plan on using an Uber, Lyft or other rideshare service and 2% plan on using a taxi.

HOLIDAY SEASON ALCOHOL AND DRUG USE: 9% say they smoke more marijuana during the holiday season, and 7% say they take more prescription drugs.

DRINKING AND DRIVING: 60% of drivers say that if they limit themselves to just one drink, they are comfortable driving.

“Any amount of alcohol, even just one drink, can impair your driving—and have deadly consequences. The risks are too great to justify driving yourself when you can easily call a sober friend or rideshare,” said Adams.



This report is a follow-up to DriversEd.com’s 2019 Distracted Driving in America Report, released in November, which found that 80% of drivers admit to reading texts while at the wheel. The November report also revealed that of vape device users with a driver’s license, 54% admit to vaping while driving.

The full 2019 Holiday Drinking and Impaired Driving Report—which includes additional data, insights and analysis—is available at driversed.com/trending/2019-holiday-drinking-and-impaired-driving-report.

The 2019 Holiday Drinking and Impaired Driving survey was conducted online using Survey Monkey. One thousand and thirty-seven participants were polled, spanning across the United States, with the U.S. driving population represented by the 940 respondents who answered that they have a driver’s license. The demographics of those polled represented a broad range of household income, geographic location, age, and gender. All respondents are 18 or older.

