Submit Nominations for 42nd Annual Conrad Ball Award

By Thomas Clayton
Larimer County
The late honorable Conrad Ball was a forward-thinking Eighth Judicial District judge who always looked for inventive ways to improve criminal justice in Larimer County.
In his memory, nominations are accepted each spring for the prestigious annual Judge Conrad Ball
Award, which honors an outstanding individual that has made a significant contribution, as Judge Ball did, to criminal justice in Larimer County. Nominations are now being accepted for the 42nd Annual Judge Conrad L. Ball Award.
The Larimer County Community Corrections Department, on behalf of the Larimer County
Commissioners, manages the award process, capturing the nominations, selecting the recipient, and arranging a dinner where the award is presented. The award dinner is scheduled for May 1, 2020, at a location to be announced.
The nominee can be an individual, co-recipients, or a team selected by colleagues, co-workers and
Larimer County residents, too.
Nominations for this award are being accepted until March 20, 2020 in three ways: through an online nomination form, by U.S. Mail, and via email.
To nominate a candidate or team, compose a brief essay which is no more than two typed pages,
describing the nominee’s outstanding contributions to criminal justice in Larimer County.
