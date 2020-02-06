Submit Nominations for 42nd Annual Conrad Ball Award

By Thomas Clayton

Larimer County

The late honorable Conrad Ball was a forward-thinking Eighth Judicial District judge who always looked for inventive ways to improve criminal justice in Larimer County.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

In his memory, nominations are accepted each spring for the prestigious annual Judge Conrad Ball

Award, which honors an outstanding individual that has made a significant contribution, as Judge Ball did, to criminal justice in Larimer County. Nominations are now being accepted for the 42nd Annual Judge Conrad L. Ball Award.

The Larimer County Community Corrections Department, on behalf of the Larimer County

Commissioners, manages the award process, capturing the nominations, selecting the recipient, and arranging a dinner where the award is presented. The award dinner is scheduled for May 1, 2020, at a location to be announced.

The nominee can be an individual, co-recipients, or a team selected by colleagues, co-workers and

Larimer County residents, too.

Nominations for this award are being accepted until March 20, 2020 in three ways: through an online nomination form, by U.S. Mail, and via email.

To nominate a candidate or team, compose a brief essay which is no more than two typed pages,

describing the nominee’s outstanding contributions to criminal justice in Larimer County.