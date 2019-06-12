Summer chip seal and seal coat work begins

The Larimer County Road & Bridge Department’s 2019 Chip Seal program begins June 17, 2019. Work will start on Larimer County Road 29C near Bellvue, and progress south to areas near Horsetooth Reservoir. The rest of the chip seal work will occur between County Road 48 and County Road 58 as far East as the county line and will include work on mainline county roads and paved subdivision roads.

The Seal Coat program will take place on roads throughout Larimer County. Work is scheduled to be completed in mid-August.

So, what’s chip seal? Chip Seal is a maintenance technique that comprises applying a layer of emulsified asphalt and then aggregate to a paved road’s surface. This treatment acts to preserve the pavement by protecting the surface from degradation caused by sun and moisture and extends the pavement life through the addition of a wearing course. For additional information on the chip seal or seal coat process, visit our website at https://www.larimer.org/roads

Motorists are advised to obey posted speed limits and drive slowly through work areas to prevent damage to vehicles and provide for a safe work zone. If possible, motorists should use alternate routes.

For regular road work updates and information, Visit the Road Event Status System [RESS] at www.larimer.org/roads/closures or at www.larimer.org/roads or following us on Facebook http://ow.ly/kcL730kt1ae or Twitter https://twitter.com/LarimerRAB.

Questions? Call the Road & Bridge Project Line at 970.498.5666