Summer Reading Program at Red Feather Library

If you’ve been taking part in our annual Summer Reading Program–well, good for you. This is an excellent opportunity to both do some summer reading–or listening–and earning some incentive prizes that range from tee-shirts through gift certificates through a small gift available at the library. Instant gratification is possible and encouraged.

If you haven’t yet signed on–no worries, you can start now. Read and then pick up an age-specific form at the library (or at https://redfeather.colibraries.org/summer-reading/ for a pdf copy). Or, vice versa.

All ages qualify, from toddlers through seniors. And, you’re a much-valued winner whether you read occasionally or incessantly and whether you turn in part of a log or burn through several logs. The point is to make reading rewarding and worthwhile at whatever level your personal style is.

All logs are due on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. For those that have completed the third-level sheet, you’re automatically entered the final drawing for $25 gift certificates, drawn Aug. 17 at the library: no need to be present.

If you’ve taken part in past years, you may be familiar with the SRP finale–featuring animal programs with owls, hawks, eagles and more. This year features ZOOperheroes–Denver Zoo animals that have made natural-world adaptions that allow them to survive – or thrive. That’s Aug. 10, 11:30–1:30 PM at the library (or vicinity) and everyone welcome, whether a Reading Program participant or not.

There’s another great summer programming, often in conjunction with other Red Feather organizations. For example, the Red Feather Historical Society offering July 20, (3 PM) ‘Alabaster in Stone’ presented by historian Jason Marmor regarding regional alabaster mining and use. Also, ‘History of Contemporary Glass Art’, with Jon Liebman at the area Property Association Building, Aug.6 and ‘Ancient Native American History,’ in the RFL area and foothills, hosted by Jason LaBelle Aug. 10 (2 PM) at the library. More information at https://bit.ly/2Lelk42

Local environmental education organization Soaring Eagle Environmental Center (SEEC) is offering several July programs after a very successful June kickoff, including ‘Apollo 11’ remembrance July 22–25 (variously Our Solar System, The Sun, Lunar Activities, and Mini-Rocket launches).

Don’t miss the July 30 Astronomy event (8:30 PM) with programming and night sky viewing. More information on all programs available at http://www.redfeatherlakes.org/ or by calling the library at 970-881-2664.

Through a generous donation, the library now has a 3-D printer that will be available (with library assistance) for public use. We’ll be demonstrating the printer Aug. 3 (5 PM) at the library. All are welcome to attend.

And, if you haven’t been by the library recently, stop by. We offer, among other services, 24/7 internet (inside and out), public computers, copy printing, scanning, faxing, word processing, book-borrowing, book-on-CD borrowing, DVD-borrowing, Fire Tablet-borrowing, E-Reader-borrowing, laptop-borrowing, Flip-Pal-borrowing, do-it-yourself converting from VHS to DVD, nature backpack-borrowing, State Parks pass backpacks, toys, and learning-electronic kits … and more.