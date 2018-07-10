SummitStone Health Partners launches new website featuring self-screening tools

Amy Kegg

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — SummitStone Health Partners has undertaken a complete redesign of the agency’s website. The new site, www.summitstonehealth.org, features upbeat, bright colors, uplifting photos and the ease of one-click navigation to find the behavioral health information you need.

“We know that many people come to our site looking for help, often with a sense of urgency,” said CEO Michael Allen. “Our goals are to provide immediate information, offer helpful resources and eliminate stigma for people who find it hard to reach out and ask questions about drug addiction and mental illness.”

The site is optimized for mobile use, so people can get information whenever they need it, whether they’re on their phone or computer. Other highlights of the new website include:

Anonymous self-screening tools that guide users to the next step if they need help for depression, anxiety disorder, adolescent depression, bipolar disorder, alcohol use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, eating disorder or substance use

Information about common mental health issues and substance use disorders and treatment

Downloadable forms that are required to get started with treatment

The opportunity to share a personal story to give others hope for recovery

Spanish translation

“Just like our Crisis Center, our website is available 24-7-365, whenever you or a loved one may need help,” Allen said.

About SummitStone Health Partners

SummitStone Health Partners is a private nonprofit organization with the mission of providing unsurpassed behavioral health prevention, intervention and treatment services to the people of Larimer County. SummitStone Health Partners serves more than 9,000 clients each year at 25 locations throughout Larimer County, and of those served, one-third are children and adolescents. For more information, please visit www.summitstonehealth.org.