Support Larimer County Nonprofit Organizations on Colorado Gives Day

#NoCoGives sets $2M goal for Larimer County on December 10

By Ella Farhlander,

Ella@NoCoFoundation.org

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and #NoCoGives invite Coloradans to aim high and help Larimer County nonprofits reach their $2 million goals by donating through NoCoGives.org for Colorado Gives Day, December 10. Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving.

As the regional champion for Larimer County, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado supports nonprofits by providing free social media educational seminars and publicizing Colorado Gives Day. It annually hosts a nonprofit rally to launch Colorado Gives Day and provides participants with professional photos of their organization they can use in their marketing along with other promotional materials.

To view the list of 220 Larimer County nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day, visit NoCoGives.org. Schedule your donation now to process on December 10, which ensures these gifts will be considered for a portion of the $1M incentive fund. Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day unites all Coloradans in a common goal to strengthen the state’s nonprofits by giving to their favorite charities online. Thousands of nonprofits receive a significant amount of their annual funding through Colorado Gives, a year-round online giving website.

“Colorado Gives Day is one of the most important fundraisers of the year for many area nonprofits,” said Ella Fahrlander, chief engagement officer for the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. “These donations help the community grow in ways that wouldn’t be possible without it. Please join #NoCoGives and help us achieve our 2019 goal of raising $2 million for Larimer County nonprofits.”

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado serves as a community think tank, a catalyst for community projects, a service provider to philanthropists and nonprofit organizations, and a trusted steward of long-term and often complex gift arrangements. We manage and administer 541 charitable funds and over $120 million in assets (as of June 30, 2019). Donations to our funds are tax-deductible and grants from the funds are distributed to public charities, schools, and churches based on the charitable intent of our donors. Our staff and board are 100% local, and we have served Northern Colorado since 1975.

Since 1975, Community First Foundation has been helping generous donors and innovative nonprofits come together to improve the quality of life and create positive change in Jefferson County, the Denver metropolitan area and beyond. We serve as a connector, partner, collaborator and resource to fuel the power of community for the greater good. We are proud to use our energy, leadership and trusted stewardship of financial resources to energize giving across our state, strengthen nonprofits, support donors and find new ways to address community needs. For more information, visit CommunityFirstFoundation.org.

Community First Foundation and FirstBank each contributed $500,000 to create a $1 Million Incentive Fund, one of the largest gives-day incentive funds in the country. Every nonprofit receiving a donation on Colorado Gives Day receives a portion of the fund, which increases the value of every dollar donated.

Community First Foundation, a leading foundation dedicated to fueling the power of community to drive positive change, and FirstBank, Colorado’s largest locally-owned bank, have partnered to present Colorado Gives Day for the past eight years. By making fundraising simple for nonprofits and giving easy for donors, it is one the most successful events of its kind in the nation. Last year, $35.3 million was raised for Colorado nonprofits in just 24 hours.

For more information about #nocogives please visit https://www.nocofoundation.org/coloradogives.

For more information about Colorado Gives Day, please visit ColoradoGivesDay.org.

This year’s #NoCoGives rally begins at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, at The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, 4745 Wheaton Drive, in Fort Collins. Staff, board members, and supporters of nonprofits are invited to attend. RSVP at https://www.nocofoundation.org/events.