Support the Greeley Philharmonic at Beer & Spirits Festival

The fourth annual Greeley Beer & Spirits Festival, a fundraiser for the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, will be held on April 7, 12:00 noon-4 p.m., at the Colorado Model Railroad Museum, 680 10th Street, Greeley. Enjoy an afternoon of food, drink, and merriment, with unlimited tastings from local breweries and distilleries, plus food trucks and live music. For tickets and details, including a list of participating breweries and distilleries, visit http://greeleyunexpected.com/blog/event/greeley-beer-spirits-festival/