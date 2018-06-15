Suspect Arrested for Felony Menacing, Bias-Motivated Crime

Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services

On June 12, 2018 at approximately 10:37 am, Fort Collins Police received a call from a man who said that he was hiding from a male with a gun at the Briarwood Apartment Complex (172 Hillcrest Drive). The victim reported that the suspect threatened him while making derogatory racial statements. The suspect reportedly left the area on a bicycle.

Nobody was injured. There was a children’s camp at Poudre High School, and due to its proximity to the incident, the school was briefly placed on lockout.

The suspect was identified as Lawrence Roth (DOB 06/21/56). Officers located and safely took him into custody. Roth was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges: Felony Menacing (class 5 felony), Bias Motivated Crime (class 1 misdemeanor), and Violation of Bond Conditions (class 6 felony). A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and any arrested party must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.