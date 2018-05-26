Suspect Arrested for Harassing Women in Campus West Area

Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services

A man has been arrested for harassing multiple women in Fort Collins this spring.

Andrew Varela (DOB 02/03/82) was taken into custody on May 24, 2018 on charges of harassment and indecent exposure. Multiple female victims reported that Varela repeatedly drove past them slowly while they were on foot or sunbathing, sometimes following them back to their apartments. Varela is also accused of engaging in indecent activity in his vehicle while watching women. The reported incidents occurred in the Campus West area, specifically City Park and in the area of West Plum Street and City Park Avenue. Victims reported that Varela drove a red Hyundai Veloster (see attached photo).

Varela was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail. A booking photo is attached courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The FCPS Neighborhood Enforcement Team investigated these incidents and believe additional victims may exist. Anyone with additional information, who has not already spoke to police, is encouraged to contact Officer Shane Cundall at 970-416-2526 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and any arrested party must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.