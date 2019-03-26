Suspects arrested, extradited for kidnapping, assault

Two suspects have been arrested for breaking into a home and assaulting three people.

On November 23, 2018, Fort Collins Police responded to an area hospital to investigate the report of several patients being treated for serious injuries consistent with assault. Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that suspects Michael Syvertson (DOB 05/23/79) and Dimitri Shokrikhanegah (DOB 01/10/1989) had come to Colorado in order to confront the victims, who previously worked for Syvertson in California. Syvertson believed that the three men had stolen marijuana from his farming operation. The suspects traveled to Fort Collins, found the victims at a residence, held them captive, and assaulted them. After searching the home, the suspects left and threatened to kill the victims and their families if they sought medical care or contacted police.

Fort Collins detectives located the suspects in Northern California. With the help of local law enforcement, both Syvertson and Shokrikhanegah were arrested and have been extradited to the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

First Degree Kidnapping (class 1 felony)

First Degree Assault (class 3 felony)

Second Degree Assault (class 4 felony)

Burglary (class 3 felony)

Aggravated Robbery (class 3 felony)

Booking photos are not available at this time. Anyone with additional information about this incident or these suspects should contact Detective Jason Curtis at 970-416-2776. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.