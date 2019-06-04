Sweet with the Heat – 2019 Pet’s ‘N’ Popsicles at Centennial Village Museum

Pet’s ‘N’ Popsicles at Centennial Village Museum

Colorado – Can you guess what ducklings, lambs, chicks and a calf have in common? They have all grown up at Centennial Village Museum, 1475 A St., and are ready to celebrate the end of summer with a special event and treats. Pets ‘N’ Popsicles is a fun family experience which includes up-close experiences with the museum’s animals. The event is happening August 2 – 4 and 9 – 11, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 4 p.m.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Pets ‘N’ Popsicles is a perfect event to spend the day in the village. Families can bring a picnic, tour the 8-acre museum grounds and enjoy wagon rides on weekends, weather permitting. There are plenty of outdoor photo opportunities throughout the museum.

Centennial Village Museum also presents an audio and visual mobile phone tour, available in both English and Spanish, which includes photos and additional information about the buildings throughout the site. Individual carrier data rates may apply.

The museum has printed handouts, available in multiple languages, describing the historical buildings, it will be at the front admissions desk.

Admission to the Pets ‘N’ Popsicles event is just $3 per person ages three and older and it includes a popsicle with every paid admission. Located just south of Island Grove Regional Park, Centennial Village Museum is an outdoor museum featuring historical buildings, beautiful gardens, and heritage farm animals.

For more information about Pets ‘N’ Popsicles and other City of Greeley Museums events, visit greeleymuseums.com or call 970-350-9220.