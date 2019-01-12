Swing batter, batter

Registration for Gr 4, 5-6, & 7-8 Recreation and Intermediate Baseball opens online this weekend. Walk-in registration (cash or check only) opens Jan 14. Online and walk-in registration closes March 4. Both Recreation and Intermediate Baseball leagues for kids in Gr 4, 5-6, & 7-8 during the 18-19 school year. Teams will play with the Fort Collins Baseball Club.

Please note: Those that are interested in playing on an Intermediate team will need to register for the Rec League. See below for additional information.

Recreation League: Fee is $90. Games begin late May and will be played in Wellington and various locations in Fort Collins. Coaching needs must be met by April 1. Uniforms to be purchased through the GoJo Sports online store. Practice times determined by the coach and may begin the week of Apr 29. League will hold an end-of-season tournament with dates TBA.

Intermediate League: Those interested may choose to participate in “tryouts” for an Intermediate level team (please check “yes” in Customer Questions) for their grade division but must first register in the Rec League. Those players that make the Intermediate team will incur an additional fee of $235 (which includes uniform). “Try out” dates TBD. Intermediate teams will play 14 games and are limited to 12 players per team. NOTE: Team requests will not be considered for Intermediate teams as players will be drafted to teams by coaches. Age cut off for Intermediate teams is April 30. Practices may begin as early as March 18. Coaching needs for Intermediate teams must be met by Mar 4. Players that do not make an Intermediate team will still be eligible to play in the Recreation League.

Please contact the Recreation Office with any questions (970.568.7410).

recreation@wellingtoncolorado.gov

www.Facebook.com/towrec