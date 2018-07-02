Swing your partner at the Summer Barn Dance in Berthoud

Come and kick up your heels with round dancing and square dancing at the Summer Barn Dance on Sunday, July 8, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., at the “Barn Owls Hall,” a spacious wooden-floored dance hall at 619 1/2 4th Street, Berthoud. Hosted by the Square Dusters Square Dance Club of Fort Collins, the event begins with round dancing with David Smith at 2 p.m.; square dancing with Roger Schappell starts at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for dancing and a sloppy-Joe dinner after the dance. For more info about the Square Dusters or the July 8 event, visit the club’s website at http://squaredusters.com/ or their Facebook page at https://facebook.com/Square-Dusters-Square-Dance-Club-176346325739800/

 

