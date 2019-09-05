Taste in Timnath Fall Festival and 5K Promises Fun for All Ages

By April Getchius, Town Manager

970-224-3211

AGetchius@timnathgov.com

The Town of Timnath invites the northern Colorado community to its annual Taste in Timnath Fall Festival and Scarecrow 5K on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Registration for the Scarecrow 5K Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. with the race beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the festival that will go from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be located in Old Town Timnath on Main Street. Proceeds will benefit Food Bank for Larimer County.

Main Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic for the day so that community members can safely enjoy the lineup of exciting activities. Attendees will be able to enjoy authentic German food with beer pairings, wagon rides, a craft and artisan fair, fun activities for the whole family, live entertainment from The Country Music Project and Guerilla Fanfare Brass Band, and much more.

Cost to participate in the 5K race is $25 per adult and $10 per child age 13 and under. The festival portion is free to attend, and attendees can purchase a wristband that includes unlimited food and one beer. Additional beers will be sold separately.

The Town’s vision is a community that is well planned, has balanced growth, is artfully reflective of the Town’s history, is well managed, welcomes business and is an influential partner in Northern Colorado. Timnath is a destination community that is clean, green and serene. We are a rapidly growing community, seeing new commercial and residential growth unparalleled in Northern Colorado. We are proud of our heritage and excited about the future.

Race registration and further event details can be found at Timnath.org/taste.