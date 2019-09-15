Saturday, September 28 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Old Town Timnath, 4100 Main Street

All of northern Colorado is invited to celebrate the beginning of autumn at the Taste in Timnath Fall Festival and 5K! Old Town will be closed to street traffic so the community can enjoy fall activities of all shapes and sizes. Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Scarecrow 5K Fun Run and continue at 11 a.m. with a live performance from The Country Music Project and continue with a lively set from The Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band at 1:00 p.m. Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy wagon rides, authentic German cuisine and beverages. There will be plenty of children’s activities, as well, including a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, inflatables and more!

Fall Festival

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Live Performances

11 a.m. The Country Music Project

1 p.m. The Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band

FREE Kids’ Activities

Pumpkin decorating

Inflatables

Wagon rides

Goat petting zoo

Face painting

Rock climbing wall

And more!

Food & Beverages

A $5 wristband will be available for purchase at each entrance of the festival. The wristband includes unlimited food and 1 beer. Additional beer sold separately.

Adults 13 and older will require a wristband for food and beverage. Kids eat FREE!

Menu

TASTING STATION # 1

Bratwurst* served with sauerkraut & mustard

>*Turkey hot dogs with no nitrates available upon request

Potato pancakes served with peach chutney

TASTING STATION # 2

Soft pretzels served with mustard, cheese sauce or

beer cheddar cheese sauce

Colorado Rocky Ford Cantaloupe

TASTING STATION # 3

Chicken schnitzel served with fresh lemon and chopped parsley

*Ketchup available for the kiddos

German style braised purple cabbage & apples

TASTING STATION # 4

White velvet macaroni and cheese with shredded pulled pork & roasted green chile

DESSERT

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is providing custard sandwiches

Want to get involved?

We’re looking for volunteers to help with various tasks on September 28th. For more information and to sign up, click here

Proceeds benefit The Food Bank for Larimer County

Scarecrow 5K Fun Run

Join us for a scenic trail run through the rolling hills of the Timnath countryside. The race begins at the intersection of Kern Street and 4th Avenue and will run to the Timnath Reservoir, continuing right into the Taste in Timnath Fall Festival. All ages and abilities are welcome to walk, jog, run or race.

Pre-registration: Timnath.org/5k

Entry Fee:

$25 – Adults

$10 – Kids (13 & Younger)

Entry fee includes one race shirt and a wristband for unlimited food and one beverage at the Taste in Timnath Fall Festival following the race.

Registration: 9 a.m. at the intersection of Kern Street and 4th Avenue

5K Start: 10 a.m.

Awards

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in their age group.

1st – $75 2nd – $50 3rd – $25

Men- 29 & Younger Women- 29 & Younger

Men- 30 & Older Women- 30 & Older

Craft Fair

Shop one-of-a-kind homemade artisan goods, just in time for the holiday season! If you are interested in being a craft vendor, visit Timnath.org/TasteVendor to sign-up. We have limited space available, and the deadline to apply is Sept. 17.

More Details Coming Soon!