Teaching Tree Receives $50,000 Grant to Expand

Kathy Hayes

Fort Collins, CO — Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center announced today that it has received a $50,000 grant from the Qualistar Capital Fund to support the expansion of its child care center in Fort Collins.

Teaching Tree has been providing affordable, quality early childhood care and education for low and middle-income families in Larimer County since 1970. The program maintains a Level 4 Colorado Shines rating, making it one of the highest quality providers in the state.

“This grant from Qualistar Colorado Capital Fund takes us nearly halfway to our fundraising goal for the capital expansion project, which is estimated to cost about $2 million,” said Anne Lance, executive director of Teaching Tree. “We’re excited that we’ll soon be able to increase our licensed capacity from 101 to 215 children.”

In addition to adding 6 new classrooms serving children 6 weeks to 5 years old, the expansion will also include 2 natural playgrounds, or outdoor learning environments, to stimulate children’s curiosity, exploration, and increased physical activity. “Situated so close to the Poudre River and Poudre River Trail, Teaching Tree has an ideal setting for creating natural playgrounds, which, the research shows, are so effective at engaging children in learning and play,” said Lance. “We’re excited that we’ll be able to offer our kiddos both conventional and natural playgrounds for their outdoor learning, play, and physical activity.”

The Qualistar Colorado Capital Fund is a competitive grant opportunity available to eligible nonprofit early childhood programs that wish to make permanent facility improvements tied to providing quality indoor and outdoor physical environments for children, families and staff. The grants are made possible through generous funding from the Anschutz Foundation, the Boettcher Foundation and the Gates Family Foundation. Qualistar manages the grant process and awards statewide.

For more information about Teaching Tree or the child care expansion project, call (970) 493-2628 or visit www.teaching-tree.org.