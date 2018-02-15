Techstars Startup Week Fort Collins Schedule Release

Startup Week – February 23 – March 2 – Registration is Now Open!

by Amy Alcorn

Fort Collins, CO: Techstars Startup Week Fort Collins, a week-long event designed to encourage and promote local entrepreneurship, has released the 2018 schedule. Classes, workshops, and meetups will be held from February 23 to March 2, 2018 at amazing venues all over Fort Collins, Colorado. Topics will range from investor relations to marketing tactics to networking and much more. All are aimed to be valuable and informative to startups of all ages and industries.

The entire schedule of Startup Week classes and events are completely free and open to the public; some events have registration caps based on available seating. The schedule, speakers, and registration information can all be found online at www.startupfoco.com.

Peggy Lyle, a long-time Startup Week content producer, event fan and director for the Downtown Fort Collins Creative District, said, “Startup Week is the most exciting week in Fort Collins for business owners and entrepreneurs, it’s like Christmas for entrepreneurs. I love connecting with and hearing from others in the startup space; the networking I’ve been able to do at Startup Week has been taught me so many business best practices, given me tools to excel and I would highly recommend attending the etre week to anyone thinking of starting a business or anyone who already has. We are lucky to live in such a welcoming and collaborative ecosystem – take advantage of it!” Peggy helped organize this year’s “ARTup Week”, a track of Startup Week focusing on creative industry entrepreneurs and will be moderating a panel discussion about engaging in Fort Collins City Art Programs on Tuesday, February 27 at 12:00pm at the Carnegie Center for Creativity.

Andrew Schneider, Techstars Startup Week Fort Collins Lead Organizer, said of this year’s schedule, “I am absolutely thrilled by the presenters and workshop lineup this year. Startup Week in Fort Collins continues to grow—and provides an incredible environment for learning, collaboration, and many unique opportunities for entrepreneurs all over Northern Colorado.”

About Fort Collins Startup Week: Techstars Startup Week Fort Collins is a free, five-day celebration of our community that builds momentum and opportunity for local entrepreneurship. We’re led by a team of local business and startup leaders; hosted in amazing spaces all over Fort Collins, Colorado. Startup week runs from February 25 through March 3, 2018 with workshops, meetups, hangouts, and many opportunities for entrepreneurs of all kids throughout the week. Learn more about Startup Week and see the full schedule at www.startupfoco.com.