TedX CSU 2018 packs the Lory Student Center

Ideas are worth spreading, and that’s what TedX talks are all about. Local events throughout the world are bringing thought-provoking leaders to the stage with presentations about how to solve the world’s problems.

According to TedX CSU’s Facebook page, the Fort Collins annual event started in 2011. Each year it is streamed live and recorded for posting throughout the web, often pulling international viewership in the thousands.

More than 300 people came to listen to speakers ranging in topics from trips to Mars, to Solar solutions, 3D mapping and much more.

This year’s TEDxCSU speakers:

Joe Akmakjian: Embracing Exposure on Planet Pappparazzi

Ryann England: If you want to change he world, start by asking questions

Amy Hoeven: A virtual reality journey of unity through stories of refugee, immigrant & 1st generation students

Alexis Kanda-Olmstead: The Science of Women’s leadership

Ryan Pearson: Solar control window paint

Kodi Phelps: Does this oppression make me look fat? How we learn and unlearn the number on the scale.

Laura Pritchett: Making friends with death? Heck, ya! (and why it’s important to do now, when it seems so far away).

Anca Selariu: Future of life and the importance of being unreasonable.

Charlie Vollmer: Artificial intelligence will never exist, but it’s so much better than that!

Watch it live below.

TedXCSU has hired Denver Media Center for 3 years now to produce the live event. North Forty News Publisher and owner, Blaine Howerton, is co-owner of Denver Media Center.