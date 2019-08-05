Temporary Closure of Trails on the Pawnee National Grassland

Crow Valley Campground Closure

Portions of the two trails leading out of the Crow Valley Campground will be temporarily closed August 7-8, 2019, while weed treatment takes place, weather permitting. The trails affected are the Trail of the Mourning Dove and the Birdwalk Trail. Follow posted signs as to which trail is closed and when. No spraying is planned within the campground itself and it remains open.

Employees from Weld County and the U.S. Forest Service will be applying herbicides to help reduce Canada thistle. This is an ongoing effort between the Forest Service and Weld County. It is important to treat Canada thistle as it is listed as a noxious invasive weed in Colorado. Canada thistle is displacing native plants and negatively impacting wildlife habitat. Canada thistle is along the trail that leads from the parking lot to the river and along the river corridor.

Herbicides are applied when wind speeds are low and attention is paid to the wind direction. Spray pressure is kept low, along with other efforts to focus the spray on target plants to be as effective and efficient as possible.

There will be a blue dye in the herbicide, identifying areas that have been treated. It is important to stay away from treated weeds. We ask everyone to read signs in the area and avoid treatment areas.